



The United States Navy has carried out test flights of a new long‑range air‑launched weapon intended for maritime strike and sea‑mining missions.





Reports from USNI News identify the system as the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Long Range, designated GBU‑75. This weapon represents an extended‑range variant of the Joint Direct Attack Munition, a widely used precision‑guided system within the US arsenal.





The JDAM Long Range has been developed to deliver enhanced stand‑off strike capability. It is designed to engage targets at distances of up to 300 nautical miles, a significant expansion compared to earlier JDAM variants.





This extended reach allows aircraft to launch strikes while remaining outside the effective range of adversary air defences, thereby improving survivability and operational flexibility.





The system’s dual role encompasses both maritime strike and sea‑mining missions. This versatility reflects the Navy’s intent to strengthen its ability to deny adversaries freedom of manoeuvre in contested waters.





By combining precision strike with the capacity to deploy mines at long range, the GBU‑75 offers a layered approach to maritime denial operations.





The test flights mark an important step in validating the weapon’s performance and integration with naval aviation platforms.





While details of the trials remain limited, the announcement underscores the Navy’s focus on expanding its long‑range precision strike portfolio. The GBU‑75 is positioned as a key addition to the service’s evolving arsenal, complementing existing systems and reinforcing deterrence in the maritime domain.





Agencies







