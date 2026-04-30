



President To Lam of Vietnam will undertake his first state visit to India from 5 to 7 May, following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Lam, who is also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including several Ministers, senior officials, and a strong business contingent.





His election as President in April makes this visit particularly significant as it marks his inaugural engagement with India in this capacity.





On 6 May, Lam will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with him, covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.





President Droupadi Murmu will also meet Lam, and other Indian dignitaries are expected to call on him during his stay. In addition to official engagements, Lam will visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai, reflecting both cultural and economic dimensions of the trip.





India and Vietnam share historical and civilizational ties that have steadily deepened over the years. This visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a milestone achieved during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016.





The current engagement is expected to inject fresh momentum into the robust partnership and open new avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors.





Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Lam on his election as President and expressed confidence that ties between New Delhi and Hanoi would further strengthen under his leadership. Modi emphasised the time-tested friendship between the two nations and reiterated India’s commitment to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.





In a message on X, he stated, “Heartiest congratulations to Mr. To Lam on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I am confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the progress and prosperity of our people and the region.”





ANI







