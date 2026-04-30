



India has achieved a significant milestone in its nuclear energy program with the operational clearance granted to NFC-Kota by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. This development represents a major boost to the country’s clean energy momentum and strengthens the national nuclear fuel cycle.





With this approval, the Nuclear Fuel Complex, the power reactor fuel manufacturing arm of the Department of Atomic Energy, is now fully prepared to supply 500 tons per year of nuclear fuel for the 700 MWe indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors operated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.





NFC has consistently delivered nuclear fuel and core structural components for all operating PHWRs since its inception, ensuring reliability and continuity in India’s nuclear energy infrastructure.





The clearance for NFC-Kota underscores the nation’s ability to sustain and expand its nuclear energy mission through indigenous capability and resilience. This facility stands as a testament to India’s commitment to reliable, clean, and self-reliant energy, aligning with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.





The operational readiness of NFC-Kota marks a decisive step in consolidating India’s nuclear fuel supply chain. By securing the capacity to produce 500 tons of nuclear fuel annually, the facility will directly support the expansion of India’s nuclear power generation, reinforcing energy security and reducing dependence on external sources.





This achievement highlights the strategic importance of indigenous manufacturing in advancing India’s nuclear future and ensuring that the country remains on course to meet its clean energy goals.





Department of Atomic Energy







