



Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has extended his congratulations to Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye on the successful launch of Mission Drishti, hailing it as a proud moment for Indian deep-tech.





In a post on X, he shared images of his meeting with the cofounders just days before the launch and wrote, “Congratulations to @GalaxEye on launch of #MissionDrishti – world’s first #OptoSAR satellite – fusing optical and radar imaging – delivering all weather, round the clock earth observation.





A proud moment for Indian deep-tech! Had the pleasure of meeting the cofounders @thesuyashsingh and @ThePranitMehta few days before the launch.”





The Indian Embassy in Washington also posted on X, describing the achievement as a proud moment for India’s space trajectory. It congratulated GalaxEye for delivering the first cutting-edge OptoSAR satellite, marking a significant step in India’s commercial Earth observation architecture.





Mission Drishti represents a major advancement in satellite imaging technology, being the world’s first OptoSAR satellite that integrates optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors into a single platform. This innovation enables uninterrupted imaging in all weather conditions, both day and night.





The spacecraft weighs 190 kilograms, making it India’s largest privately built satellite to date. It was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and successfully placed into orbit, underscoring the growing reliance on international launch providers for Indian payloads.





The mission has been widely recognised as a breakthrough for India’s private space sector, demonstrating the ability of start-ups to complement ISRO’s national programmes and contribute to sovereign imaging capabilities.





Officials and experts have noted that the success of Mission Drishti reflects India’s evolving space ecosystem, where private enterprises are increasingly collaborating with ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).





Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the launch as a “major achievement” for India’s space journey, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that it reinforces India’s growing global standing in space technology and innovation.





GalaxEye, founded in 2021 by IIT-Madras alumni, has quickly emerged as a key player in India’s new space economy. Mission Drishti validates its indigenous OptoSAR technology and positions the company as a commercial provider of advanced Earth observation capabilities.





The satellite’s applications are expected to span defence, disaster management, agriculture, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning, offering India both strategic autonomy and commercial opportunities.





The achievement also highlights the increasing maturity of India’s private space sector, which has seen rapid growth in recent years with start-ups such as Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, and Pixxel contributing to launch vehicles, satellite constellations, and imaging technologies.





Mission Drishti adds to this momentum, opening new possibilities for India to compete globally in advanced satellite imaging and data services.





By successfully deploying the world’s first OptoSAR satellite, GalaxEye has demonstrated the potential of Indian deep-tech innovation to deliver globally relevant solutions.





The mission is not only a technological milestone but also a strategic step towards building a sovereign Earth observation infrastructure, reducing dependence on foreign commercial satellites, and strengthening India’s position in the global space economy.





ANI







