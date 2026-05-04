



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the launch of GalaxEye’s Mission Drishti, the world’s first OptoSAR satellite, as a landmark in India’s private space sector.





The satellite, launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 from California, represents India’s largest privately-built spacecraft and a breakthrough in all-weather Earth observation technology.





Mission Drishti was successfully placed into orbit on Sunday, marking a milestone for Bengaluru-based start-up GalaxEye. The satellite integrates electro-optical sensors with synthetic aperture radar into a single platform, enabling high-resolution imaging both in daylight and through clouds or darkness.





Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world’s first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building.



Heartiest… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2026





This dual capability addresses long-standing limitations of conventional Earth observation systems and ensures continuous, reliable data acquisition.





Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, described the launch as a major achievement in India’s space journey and a testament to the youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building. He extended his congratulations and best wishes to the founders and the entire GalaxEye team, emphasising that the mission reflects the growing strength of India’s space ecosystem.





The satellite, weighing approximately 190 kilograms, is India’s largest privately-built Earth observation satellite. It was one of 45 payloads launched on the CAS500-2 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.





The mission has been widely recognised as a breakthrough for India’s private space sector, with GalaxEye emerging as a key player in the country’s new space economy.





GalaxEye’s founder and CEO, Suyash Singh, stated that the immediate priority is commissioning the satellite, with initial imagery expected in the coming weeks. He noted strong global interest in the differentiated datasets enabled by the OptoSAR payload, which is expected to generate up to three times more information than conventional optical satellites.





The company has already secured nearly $19 million in funding from investors including Infosys, Mela Ventures, Rainmatter, and Speciale Invest, and has partnered with NewSpace India Limited to distribute imagery worldwide.





Mission Drishti is designed as a dual-use platform, supporting applications across defence, agriculture, disaster management, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning.





Its deployment complements India’s broader Earth observation initiatives, including the 29 active satellites outlined in ISRO’s latest annual report. ISRO itself congratulated GalaxEye, calling the mission a significant milestone in advancing all-weather earth observation capabilities.





The satellite represents the culmination of over five years of sustained research and development, with extensive environmental testing and validation. Industry leaders have praised the achievement, with Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General of the Indian Space Association, noting that GalaxEye has achieved what only a few global players have—seamlessly combining optical and radar capabilities on a single platform. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also highlighted the mission as a significant milestone in India’s space journey.





GalaxEye plans to expand Mission Drishti into a constellation of ten satellites by 2030, creating sovereign Earth observation infrastructure for India.





This constellation will provide persistent coverage and enhance India’s strategic autonomy in space-based surveillance and data acquisition. The company expects around 70% of its revenue from defence applications and 30% from commercial use cases, underscoring the dual-use nature of the technology.





Mission Drishti’s success underscores India’s transition towards a diversified, innovation-driven space sector, where private enterprises complement ISRO’s national programmes.





By delivering globally relevant innovation, GalaxEye has positioned itself as a pioneer in advanced satellite imaging, with Mission Drishti serving as both a technological and strategic milestone.





Agencies







