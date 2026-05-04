



US President Donald Trump has launched “Project Freedom”, a large-scale humanitarian and military-backed operation to guide stranded commercial vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz.





The initiative begins today, 4 May 2026, and involves significant US naval and air assets, while Iran reviews Washington’s rejection of its latest 14-point peace proposal.





Trump announced the plan on Truth Social, stating that countries worldwide had requested American assistance to free their ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasised that many of these vessels belong to nations not involved in the Middle Eastern conflict and described them as “innocent bystanders” caught in circumstances beyond their control. He pledged that the United States would ensure safe passage for these ships so they could resume their business activities.





The President stressed that the operation was a humanitarian gesture, noting that many ships were running dangerously low on food, drinking water, and other essential supplies required for large crews to remain healthy and sanitary.





He said the effort was intended to demonstrate goodwill and relieve the suffering of civilian crews. Trump warned, however, that any interference with the process would be met “forcefully”.





The US Central Command confirmed that the mission would deploy guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and approximately 15,000 service members.





Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, described the mission as essential to regional security and the global economy, given that the Strait of Hormuz carries one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies. Hundreds of ships and around 20,000 seafarers have been stranded since the conflict began in late February.





Trump also revealed that his representatives were engaged in “very positive discussions” with Iran, suggesting that diplomatic progress could follow.





However, he simultaneously rejected Iran’s latest proposal, delivered via Pakistan, which sought to end the war within 30 days and prioritised regional de-escalation while deferring nuclear negotiations.





Trump dismissed the offer as “not acceptable”, stating that he had studied it thoroughly but could not agree to its terms. He reiterated that while Iran wanted a deal, he was not satisfied with their concessions.





Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran had received Washington’s response and was reviewing it. He stressed that Iran’s 14-point proposal was focused solely on ending the regional conflict and did not address nuclear issues.





The Iranian plan called for ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, lifting sanctions, releasing frozen assets, and introducing a new mechanism for managing the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran insisted that diplomatic efforts must prioritise terminating the war rather than merely extending ceasefires.





The announcement of Project Freedom came amid reports of fresh attacks near the Strait. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre reported that a cargo ship had been targeted by multiple small craft east of the strait, though all crew members were safe.





Such incidents underline the urgency of restoring safe navigation in the waterway, which remains a critical chokepoint for global energy and trade.





Trump framed Project Freedom as both a humanitarian and strategic mission, designed to protect civilian crews, restore freedom of navigation, and demonstrate American resolve. He made clear that while discussions with Iran were ongoing, the United States would not compromise on its core demands and would act decisively to safeguard international shipping.





ANI







