



The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decisive step towards transforming its aerospace and defence ambitions, moving closer to securing investments worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore within a year of launching its flagship policy.





The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on 30 April, approved the allocation of 350 acres at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district for a defence manufacturing facility under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





According to highly placed sources, the DRDO is expected to channel investments of nearly ₹1 lakh crore into the aerospace and defence segment. The Chief Minister is anticipated to unveil the detailed plan later this month, marking a significant milestone in the State’s industrial strategy.





The project is poised to become one of the country’s largest aerospace and defence research hubs, underscoring Andhra Pradesh’s intent to position itself as a national leader in this domain.





The initiative aligns with the Andhra Pradesh Aerospace and Defence Policy (4.0) 2025–2030, introduced through G.O.Ms.No.111 on 27 June 2025. This policy seeks to establish the State as a global hub for research, development, and manufacturing in aerospace and defence.





It envisages attracting investments worth ₹1 lakh crore, generating employment for one lakh people, and fostering the growth of MSME clusters under a hub-and-spoke model.





The policy places emphasis on critical segments such as missile systems, aircraft manufacturing, naval production, drones, and robotics. By focusing on these areas, Andhra Pradesh aims to integrate itself into the broader national framework of defence self-reliance while simultaneously creating opportunities for local industry and talent.





Ministers have indicated that the proposed DRDO investment will significantly strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, though the State continues to maintain confidentiality amid competition from other regions vying for similar projects.





This development represents a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ambitions, signalling its emergence as a key player in India’s aerospace and defence landscape.





The combination of policy vision, strategic land allocation, and anticipated DRDO investment underscores the State’s determination to achieve long-term industrial and strategic gains.





Agencies







