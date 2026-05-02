



The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced an ambitious schedule of 27 space missions for the financial year 2026–27, with four dedicated to the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.





This marks a significant expansion compared to the previous year, when setbacks such as the failure of PSLV-C62 during its third stage and another mission in May 2025 had slowed progress. Doubling the mission count reflects ISRO’s determination to regain momentum and push forward across multiple domains.





The Annual Report 2025–26, released by the Department of Space on 29 April, outlines a diverse portfolio. Alongside Gaganyaan, ISRO has planned five missions using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), three Earth observation satellite missions, and two communication and navigation satellite missions.





The report underscores the centrality of Gaganyaan, noting that the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM-3) has been qualified and is ready for the first uncrewed mission. Parallel to this, work has begun on the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which will incorporate reusable technology to meet the expanded vision of India’s space program.





Advanced propulsion technologies are a major focus. ISRO is pursuing LOX-Methane propulsion, semi-cryogenic propulsion, electric propulsion, and air-breathing propulsion systems. These developments are intended to strengthen India’s capabilities across both crewed and uncrewed missions, while laying the groundwork for future reusable and sustainable launch systems.





The report details extensive preparations for Gaganyaan’s communication and recovery infrastructure. Terrestrial links have been established between the Indian Naval Station and Sriharikota range, the Gaganyaan Mission Control Centre in Bangalore, and the Gaganyaan Control Facility.





Connectivity between the Mission Control Centre, Control Facility, and Crew Module Recovery Centre in Delhi has also been tested. International cooperation features prominently, with a contract signed with the Swedish Space Corporation for ground station support, and a Deed of License executed for establishing a ground station terminal at the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in Australia.





Human spaceflight requires robust medical support, and ISRO has signed a framework memorandum of understanding with the Department of Science and Technology and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.





This agreement will advance niche space medicine, covering human physiological studies, behavioural health, biomedical support systems, radiation biology, countermeasures for health and performance in space, telemedicine, communication protocols, and crew medical kits.





The collaboration is expected to spur innovations and create opportunities for experiments in space medicine, directly benefiting the national human space program.





The report also highlights the scale of India’s space ecosystem. ISRO is now supported by 450 industries and over 130 academic institutions, with around 2000 research and development activities underway.





These span a wide range of cutting-edge areas: stage recovery and reuse, reusable launch vehicles, semi-cryogenic engines, LOX-Methane engines, air-breathing and hybrid propulsion rockets, advanced materials and manufacturing, inertial systems, low-cost spacecraft, satellite network interlinking, on-orbit servicing, docking, space robotics, lunar sample return, quantum communication, electric propulsion, advanced payloads, space-based surveillance, atomic clocks, travelling wave tube amplifiers, regenerative life support systems, inflatable habitats, human factor engineering, and space situational awareness.





Together, these initiatives reflect ISRO’s dual commitment to immediate mission execution and long-term technological innovation.





The emphasis on Gaganyaan, propulsion advances, reusable systems, and space medicine demonstrates a comprehensive approach to ensuring India’s place among the leading spacefaring nations.





Agencies







