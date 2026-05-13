



The induction of the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A into the Indian Air Force has encountered yet another setback, with the delay of a crucial review meeting between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the service.





This meeting, originally scheduled for late April or early May, was expected to be decisive in finalising delivery timelines and assessing progress on mandatory operational requirements.





Its postponement threatens to further slow down the already delayed induction process, at a time when the Air Force’s squadron strength continues to shrink and the urgency of new fighters is acute.





The review was intended to evaluate the integration of the Active Electronically Scanned Array radar with the aircraft’s electronic warfare suite, the completion of missile firing trials, and the validation of the full weapons package.





These milestones are essential before the aircraft can receive clearance for operational induction. Sources indicate that the meeting itself depended on HAL briefing the Air Force on progress in resolving pending technical issues, a step that has not yet been completed. Without this briefing, the review could not proceed, resulting in further slippages in the induction schedule.





HAL has maintained that five MK-1A fighters are structurally complete and ready for delivery. The company informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence that radar integration and Digital Waveform Unit testing had been successfully completed, alongside trials of the ASRAAM short‑range air‑to‑air missile and the indigenous ASTRA beyond‑visual‑range missile.





However, not all contracted capabilities incorporated into these jets have received the requisite certification, leaving them short of the standards demanded by the Air Force. Certification of mission reliability across weapons, radar, and electronic warfare systems remains a critical hurdle.





The delay in the review meeting compounds existing challenges. Supply‑chain bottlenecks and the delayed delivery of GE engines have already slowed progress, with HAL unable to meet earlier deadlines.





The Air Force had hoped to induct the first MK-1A fighter within the next two months, but with the review postponed, this timeline now appears increasingly unrealistic. The situation underscores systemic inefficiencies in program management, where structural readiness of airframes has not translated into combat‑ready deliveries.





For the Air Force, the consequences are strategic. Squadron strength continues to decline as retirements outpace inductions, and the MK-1A fleet of 83 aircraft is central to stabilising numbers and reducing dependence on imports.





Every delay erodes operational confidence and forces existing assets to be stretched further. HAL’s credibility as India’s premier aerospace manufacturer is under pressure, with its order book exceeding ₹1 lakh crore and multiple programs competing for resources. The company must demonstrate that it can move from prototype confidence to disciplined series production and delivery.





The coming months will be critical. HAL’s new leadership must ensure that certification hurdles are cleared and that the first batch of MK-1A fighters meets full combat benchmarks before induction.





The delay in the review meeting is not just a procedural setback; it is a reminder of the fragility of timelines in India’s most visible indigenous fighter program.





The Air Force’s patience is wearing thin, and the credibility of the TEJAS MK-1A program now hinges on HAL’s ability to deliver without further slippages.





Agencies







