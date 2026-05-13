



India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter program is poised to enter its bid stage in June 2026, with the Ministry of Defence set to issue formal Requests for Proposal (RFPs) to three shortlisted private sector-led consortia.





At a Confederation of Indian Industry session on “Geostrategy, Supply Chains and Strategic Resilience” in New Delhi, Singh noted that the AMCA selection process has luckily produced three competing industry teams. “We've shortlisted three private sector-led consortia for AMCA—two blending private and public partners, one fully private—and they should receive RFPs soon,” he said.





The advancing teams are led by Larsen & Toubro (with Bharat Electronics Limited and Dynamatic Technologies), Tata Advanced Systems Limited (bidding solo), and Bharat Forge (with BEML and Data Patterns).





India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is now moving into a critical procurement phase. The RFPs will invite detailed commercial and technical bids from three shortlisted consortia: Larsen & Toubro in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited and Dynamatic Technologies; TATA Advanced Systems Limited, bidding independently; and Bharat Forge, which has teamed up with BEML and Data Patterns.





This outcome reflects the government’s intent to diversify beyond Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which was eliminated at the financial evaluation stage due to its heavy order backlog and delays in delivering the TEJAS MK-1A fighter, already running over two years behind schedule.





The Defence Secretary emphasised that the process had “fortuitously” resulted in three competing industry teams, two blending public and private sector strengths and one entirely private.





The government hopes this will create an additional fighter aircraft production line alongside HAL, fostering healthy competition and scaling up India’s aerospace industry.





The final selection is expected to be made on a lowest-cost or L1 basis, rather than through a quality-and-cost-based system, meaning that once minimum technical thresholds are met, pricing will be the decisive factor.





The AMCA program, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2024 with ₹15,000 crore allocated for prototype development, is being implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle model involving DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency and industry partners.





The aircraft is envisioned as a 25-ton, twin-engine stealth fighter with internal weapons bays, advanced avionics, sensor fusion, and reduced radar cross-section features.





The MK-1 variant will be powered by GE F414 engines, while a higher-thrust indigenous engine is planned for the MK-2 version. The first prototype rollout is targeted for 2028–2029, with induction into the Indian Air Force expected in the mid-2030s.





In parallel, Singh hinted at a larger role for the private sector in missile production, including technology transfers for certain categories of ballistic missiles.





Traditionally dominated by Bharat Dynamics Limited, this domain may now see private firms manufacturing systems such as the Agni series and Prithvi, aligning with the Draft Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026 that seeks to provide a level playing field between public and private defence manufacturers.





This move comes amid India’s record defence exports of ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025–26, a 62.66 per cent increase over the previous year, with private industry contributing nearly half of the total.





The Defence Secretary underscored that India’s defence industrial base is being reshaped to meet Vision 2047 targets, which aim for ₹8.8 lakh crore in defence production and ₹2.8 lakh crore in exports, positioning India among the world’s top three defence exporters.





He also urged industry leaders to avoid inter-company disputes that slow acquisition processes and to adhere strictly to delivery timelines, reinforcing the government’s demand for efficiency and credibility in private sector participation.





This dual-track approach—accelerating AMCA while opening ballistic missile production to private firms—marks a historic departure from PSU-led models.





It reflects India’s determination to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports, and project power across the Indo-Pacific by 2047 with a fully integrated, all-domain military force.





Agencies







