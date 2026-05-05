



Zen Technologies marked the anniversary of Operation Sindoor with the unveiling of India’s first fully integrated, AI-powered anti-drone system, reported Bharat Shakti.





The launch took place at the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj, underscoring the urgency of countering emerging threats posed by swarm drones and low-cost unmanned platforms.





The timing reflects a global military concern, as first-person-view drones and coordinated swarm attacks increasingly challenge conventional air defence systems.





The company emphasised that the platform has been designed and developed indigenously, integrating both “soft kill” and “hard kill” options within a single architecture.





It is capable of detecting and disrupting drone communications across a wide frequency band, while also offering kinetic interception through weapon integration. This dual-layered approach ensures flexibility in neutralising threats across diverse operational scenarios.





At the core of the system lies an AI-enabled data fusion and command centre. This hub combines inputs from multiple sensors to classify, track and respond to aerial threats in real time. The system can detect drones at ranges exceeding 15 kilometres and track over 100 targets simultaneously, making it particularly effective against swarm attacks.





Complementing this capability is a high-sensitivity indigenous radar with a detection range of up to 20 kilometres, designed to identify smaller drones with low radar cross-sections at an early stage.





Neutralisation is achieved through a layered methodology. The system employs radio frequency jamming, GNSS disruption and spoofing, alongside integration with remote-controlled weapon stations armed with 12.7 mm and 7.62 mm guns.





It can also be paired with air defence guns and loitering interceptors for hard-kill operations, providing a comprehensive shield against hostile UAVs.





Zen Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri highlighted the shifting nature of warfare, noting that drone warfare is redefining the battlefield. He stressed that the real advantage will belong to those who can neutralise these threats effectively.





He further underlined that the system has been developed with full intellectual property ownership, aligning with the government’s indigenisation push under Mission Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The platform has been designed for deployment across multiple operational scenarios. A vehicle-mounted version enables mobility and convoy protection, while a man-portable variant is intended for infantry units operating in counter-insurgency or forward areas.





A fixed configuration is tailored to safeguard critical infrastructure and military installations through round-the-clock surveillance, ensuring adaptability across diverse theatres of operation.





The unveiling comes amid India’s broader drive for self-reliance in defence technologies, particularly in counter-drone systems where rapid technological evolution has created new operational challenges.





Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies, known for its expertise in defence training and anti-drone solutions, reaffirmed its commitment to investing in research and development to scale up indigenous capabilities in this domain.





The launch not only commemorates a historic military operation but also signals India’s determination to stay ahead in the evolving landscape of drone warfare.





Bharat Shakti







