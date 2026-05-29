



Avcorp Industries has unveiled a new FPV drone with a 10 km operational range, marking a significant step in India’s indigenous defence technology ecosystem.





The company has also set up drone labs and training programmes for the Indian Army, reinforcing the broader national push towards self-reliance in unmanned systems.





Kolkata-based Avcorp Industries has introduced an advanced First-Person View (FPV) drone capable of achieving an operational range of up to 10 kilometres. This capability allows for extended remote scouting and precision tactical deployment, ensuring that personnel can conduct missions without being exposed to direct threats.





The FPV design provides operators with real-time visual control, enabling accurate manoeuvring and target acquisition in complex battlefield environments.





The unveiling of this system is part of Avcorp’s wider engagement with the Indian armed forces. The company has recently completed the establishment of dedicated Drone Labs and conducted specialised training programmes for the Indian Army.





These initiatives are designed to create skilled operators and integrate unmanned systems into frontline operations, reflecting the Army’s growing emphasis on drone warfare as a core capability.





This development also highlights the broader trajectory of India’s drone industry. Indigenous platforms such as DRDO-developed kamikaze drones and UAV-launched guided munitions are being inducted for border security and tactical missions. Avcorp’s FPV drone joins this expanding pipeline, strengthening the ecosystem of domestically produced systems that reduce reliance on imports and enhance operational preparedness.





India’s drone sector has matured rapidly in recent years. By early 2026, the country had registered more than 38,500 drones, certified nearly 40,000 remote pilots, and approved over 240 training organisations.





Supported by Drone Rules 2021, the Digital Sky platform, and Production-Linked Incentive schemes, the industry has moved from experimental adoption to structured capability. This policy-backed growth ensures that indigenous manufacturers like Avcorp can scale production, deliver mission-ready systems, and contribute to national defence modernisation.





Avcorp’s innovation underscores the strategic importance of start-ups and private enterprises in India’s defence technology landscape. By combining operational range, tactical precision, and training infrastructure, the company is positioning itself as a key contributor to the Army’s evolving doctrine where drones are becoming as essential as conventional weapons.





The integration of such systems into training and combat reflects a shift towards a future where unmanned platforms will play a decisive role in surveillance, logistics, and strike missions.





The unveiling of the FPV drone also demonstrates India’s ability to build reliable systems, secure supply chains, and skilled operators under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. It represents not only a technological achievement but also a strategic milestone in strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.





Agencies



