



BEL has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Metamind Systems and Kristellar Aerospace to jointly develop futuristic technologies in defence and non-defence domains, with a strong emphasis on cyber security, semiconductors, electronic warfare, and data centres.





The collaboration is designed to strengthen indigenous capabilities under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives while also boosting export potential.





The agreement was formalised in Bangalore on 4 May 2026, bringing together Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Metamind Systems Private Limited, and Kristellar Aerospace Private Limited. BEL, a Navratna Defence PSU, highlighted that the MoU aims to leverage the complementary strengths of the three organisations in business facilitation and technological innovation.





BEL will contribute its extensive manufacturing capabilities and marketing outreach, Metamind will provide expertise in strategic government relations, project governance, and operational management, while Kristellar will bring advanced research and development capabilities and systems engineering.





Metamind is an Indian technology firm specialising in AI-driven data analytics and digital transformation solutions across sectors such as aerospace, defence, healthcare, IT, and IT-enabled services.





Kristellar, meanwhile, is a next-generation aerospace and defence technology startup engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of mission-critical products, systems, and solutions. Its portfolio includes CubeSat systems and mission delivery, aerospace propulsion, radar, RF, electronic warfare, secure communications, artificial intelligence, and cognitive defence systems.





This breadth of expertise positions Kristellar as a key player in advancing indigenous defence innovation.





The collaboration is expected to enhance competitiveness, mitigate execution risks, and ensure the delivery of scalable, future-ready solutions. BEL stated that the partnership will maximise the long-term value and success of projects undertaken by the three companies.





By combining their strengths, the alliance seeks to deliver technologically advanced solutions that are both reliable and adaptable to evolving defence and non-defence requirements.





The MoU specifically targets cooperation in advanced technology development, manufacturing, and supply of aerospace and defence systems, electronic modules, and sub-systems.





Key focus areas include cyber security, electronic warfare and avionics, mass manufacturing of semiconductor technologies, and data centre solutions.





These domains are critical for India’s defence modernisation and digital infrastructure, and the partnership aims to ensure indigenous capability in these sectors.





Beyond domestic objectives, the alliance also seeks to promote Mission Atmanirbhar Bharat by enhancing the export potential of Make in India products and integrated systems.





This reflects a broader strategic intent to position India as a global hub for advanced defence and aerospace technologies, reducing reliance on foreign imports and strengthening resilience in critical sectors.





The MoU was exchanged between BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain, Metamind CMD Hrishikesh Kinikar, and Kristellar Director and CEO Udaya Banu Das, in the presence of senior officials from all three organisations. Their participation underscores the strategic importance of this collaboration in shaping India’s defence innovation ecosystem.





By aligning BEL’s established industrial base with Metamind’s governance expertise and Kristellar’s cutting-edge R&D, the partnership represents a significant step towards building a robust, indigenous technological foundation.





It is expected to accelerate India’s progress in critical areas such as semiconductor manufacturing, AI-driven defence systems, and next-generation aerospace platforms, supporting both military and civilian applications.





PTI







