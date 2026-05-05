



Vietnamese President To Lam’s upcoming visit to India is expected to centre on a landmark ₹5,800 crore BrahMos missile deal, which, if finalised, would make Vietnam the third Southeast Asian nation to acquire the Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missile.





The agreement would significantly strengthen Hanoi’s coastal defence posture while boosting India’s defence export profile in the Indo-Pacific.





President To Lam has chosen New Delhi as his first major foreign destination since assuming office, underscoring the importance of this defence engagement. The proposed package includes shore-based BrahMos missile batteries, comprehensive training programs, logistics support, and an initial batch of missiles.





Valued at approximately ₹5,800 crore (around $700 million), this would be one of Vietnam’s largest defence acquisitions in recent years, reflecting its determination to modernise maritime security capabilities.





The BrahMos missile system, jointly developed by India and Russia, is renowned for its supersonic speed of Mach 2.8, sea-skimming trajectory, and extended range variants. These features make it a formidable anti-ship weapon, difficult to intercept and ideal for long-range sea-denial operations.





Vietnam’s interest stems from its strategic need to counter China’s expanding naval presence in the South China Sea, where territorial disputes and military activity continue to heighten tensions.





If concluded, Vietnam would join the Philippines, which signed a $375 million deal in 2022, and Indonesia, which has entered into a procurement pact, as the third Southeast Asian nation to induct BrahMos.





This trend highlights the missile’s growing reputation as the preferred coastal defence solution in the region. For India, the deal represents a major success for the “Make in India” defence export initiative, showcasing indigenous platforms’ appeal in the global market.





For Russia, it sustains the BrahMos program and reinforces trilateral cooperation with India and Vietnam despite global supply chain challenges.





The timing of To Lam’s visit is also symbolic, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 visit to Hanoi.





High-level talks between Modi and To Lam are expected to cover defence cooperation, maritime security, trade, and regional challenges, with the BrahMos deal as the centrepiece.





Beyond the immediate acquisition, the deal carries wider geopolitical weight. It positions India as a credible security partner in the Indo-Pacific, enhances Vietnam’s deterrence architecture, and sets a precedent for further collaborations.





The agreement could also pave the way for future expansions, including air- and sea-launched BrahMos variants, thereby deepening Vietnam’s integration into India’s defence ecosystem.





The BrahMos program itself has been thriving, with BrahMos Aerospace posting record revenues of $548 million in 2025–26, a 48.6% growth from the previous year. Export orders worth $420 million were secured during the same period, reflecting accelerating global demand.





The Vietnam deal, estimated at $611.5 million in some reports, would further consolidate this trajectory and reinforce India’s growing role as a defence exporter.





President To Lam’s visit is therefore more than ceremonial. It signals a strategic alignment between India and Vietnam, strengthens bilateral defence ties, and underscores the regional appeal of Indian defence platforms.





The outcome could mark a turning point in Southeast Asia’s maritime deterrence architecture, with BrahMos emerging as a cornerstone capability.





Agencies







