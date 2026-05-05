



The Indian Army and the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division (Bobcat Unit) successfully concluded a 10-day Sniper Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) at The Infantry School, Mhow, on 30 April 2026.





The program strengthened interoperability, enhanced precision warfare skills, and reinforced the growing defence partnership between the two nations.





The exchange brought together sniper instructors from the Indian Army’s Infantry School and soldiers from the Bobcat Unit of the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division. Over the course of ten days, participants engaged in intensive training designed to refine advanced sniping techniques and operational synergy. The collaboration underscored the importance of shared expertise in precision warfare, a domain increasingly critical in modern combat.





The training curriculum was comprehensive, covering specialised techniques such as lake firing, engaging targets from concealed hides, rapid target acquisition, and long-range precision shooting. These modules were carefully structured to simulate diverse combat environments, ensuring adaptability and tactical excellence.





The emphasis on firing from concealed positions and rapid engagement drills highlighted the evolving nature of sniper operations in both conventional and asymmetric warfare scenarios.





The program also focused on fostering mutual trust and knowledge sharing between the two forces. By exchanging operational best practices, both sides gained valuable insights into each other’s doctrines, equipment usage, and tactical approaches.





This collaborative learning environment reinforced the foundations laid by earlier bilateral exercises such as Yudh Abhyas, which have consistently aimed at improving joint operational capabilities.





The Subject Matter Expert Exchange was not merely a technical training exercise but a strategic initiative to deepen military-to-military cooperation. It reflected the broader trajectory of India–US defence relations, where interoperability and jointness are increasingly prioritised.





The inclusion of advanced sniping techniques demonstrated the willingness of both nations to expand cooperation into specialised domains of warfare, thereby enhancing the overall combat readiness of their forces.





The Infantry School at Mhow, known as the premier institution for infantry training in India, provided an ideal setting for the exchange. Its facilities and experienced instructors ensured that the program was conducted with precision and professionalism.





For the US Army’s Bobcat Unit, participation in such exchanges offered exposure to diverse operational environments and methodologies, enriching their tactical repertoire.





Beyond the immediate training outcomes, the SMEE carried symbolic significance. It showcased the commitment of India and the United States to strengthening defence ties through practical engagements.





By focusing on precision warfare, the exchange highlighted the shared recognition of evolving battlefield requirements, where accuracy, stealth, and adaptability are paramount.





The successful conclusion of the 10-day program marked another milestone in the growing partnership between the Indian Army and the US Army. It reinforced the importance of sustained dialogue, joint training, and subject matter exchanges in building mutual confidence and operational synergy.





Such initiatives are expected to continue shaping the future of India–US defence cooperation, ensuring that both nations remain prepared to address emerging security challenges together.





Agencies







