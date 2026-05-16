



Solar Industries’ Bhargavastra micro‑missile counter‑drone system is now in the final stages of trials, with completion expected by the end of 2026. This indigenous system represents India’s first guided micro‑missile solution specifically designed to neutralise hostile drones, loitering munitions, and swarm formations at low cost.





The Bhargavastra system has been developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, a subsidiary of Solar Industries, in collaboration with Economic Explosives Limited. It is a multi‑layered anti‑UAV defence solution that employs both unguided micro‑rockets and guided micro‑missiles to provide comprehensive protection against aerial threats.





The unguided rockets form the first layer, capable of destroying drone swarms within a 20‑metre radius, while the guided missiles constitute the second layer, designed for evasive or high‑value aerial targets. This layered approach ensures flexibility and precision in countering diverse drone threats.





The system is road‑mobile, mounted on a 7.5‑ton all‑terrain vehicle, and can also be adapted for naval platforms. It integrates multiple sensor systems, including radar, electro‑optical, and radio frequency receivers, through an open architecture design.





This allows customised deployment depending on mission requirements, making Bhargavastra suitable for both border defence and battlefield conditions. Its detection range extends beyond 6 kilometres, with interception capability up to 2.5 kilometres, even against objects as small as 0.01 square metres.





Bhargavastra’s development was initiated without a formal request from the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting Solar Industries’ proactive response to emerging threats. The system was conceived after analysing modern conflicts such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Nagorno‑Karabakh war, where loitering munitions and swarm drones played decisive roles.





Recognising the inadequacy of traditional jamming or spoofing methods against such threats, Bhargavastra was designed as a hard‑kill solution capable of physically destroying drones at scale.





Trials conducted in 2025 at the Gopalpur firing range demonstrated the system’s salvo launch capability, with two rockets fired within two seconds. These tests validated its ability to engage multiple drones simultaneously, underscoring its effectiveness against swarm attacks.





The Indian Army has overseen several of these trials, and the Indian Air Force has also expressed interest, highlighting the system’s joint‑service utility. Once trials conclude in late 2026, Bhargavastra is expected to be inducted into India’s air defence network, bridging a critical capability gap in counter‑UAS warfare.





The system’s cost‑effectiveness is one of its most significant advantages. By using micro‑missiles instead of expensive surface‑to‑air missiles, Bhargavastra offers a scalable solution against low‑cost drone threats.





This makes it particularly relevant for India, where adversaries have increasingly employed drones for surveillance and weaponised attacks along sensitive borders. Furthermore, Solar Industries intends to export Bhargavastra, positioning India as a global leader in micro‑missile counter‑drone technology.





Bhargavastra’s indigenous design ensures that every component, from strike mechanisms to detection sensors, is developed in India. This aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, strengthening self‑reliance in defence manufacturing.





Its successful induction will mark a milestone in India’s defence modernisation, providing a rapid‑response, low‑cost, and highly effective solution to one of the most pressing challenges in modern warfare.





Agencies







