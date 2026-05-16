



Operation Sindoor transformed the BrahMos missile from a respected system into a globally sought-after combat‑validated weapon, with India now negotiating multi‑billion‑dollar export deals across Asia, West Asia, and Latin America.





The missile’s performance in May 2025, when none of the 15–19 launched were intercepted and 11 Pakistani airbases were struck, has created unprecedented demand and positioned India as a credible full‑lifecycle defence exporter.





On the night of 9 May 2025, Pakistan’s military had less than a minute to assess whether incoming missiles at Nur Khan airbase carried nuclear warheads. By the time the evaluation was complete, BrahMos had already devastated 11 of Pakistan’s 13 major airbases.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later admitted that a retaliatory strike planned for 4:30 am on 10 May was pre‑empted by India’s missile barrage. Between 15 and 19 BrahMos missiles were launched during the four‑day conflict, none intercepted, proving their operational reliability beyond doubt.





This battlefield validation became the most powerful marketing campaign imaginable. Defence minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that over 14 countries immediately entered procurement discussions.





The concept of combat validation — proof under real war conditions — elevated BrahMos from a respected paper capability to a premium deterrent system. Pakistan’s Chinese‑supplied air defences were unable to counter it, and the operation’s success was built on layered tactics: drones provoked radar activation, Harop kamikaze drones disabled them, and BrahMos with French SCALP missiles followed through. Debris recovered in Rajasthan corroborated its use, underscoring its fire‑and‑forget reliability.





The deterrence effect of BrahMos is exponential. A single battery on Vietnam’s coastline forces Chinese naval planners to reroute task forces. Thirty missiles represent thirty unstoppable simultaneous strikes, a strategic calculation far beyond linear deterrence.





Nations in the South China Sea, Persian Gulf, and Latin America are not merely buying missiles; they are buying deterrence credibility that China cannot currently offer.





The Philippines was the first buyer, signing a $375 million contract in 2022. Vietnam is set to follow with a ₹5,990 crore ($700 million) deal covering army and navy variants, alongside patrol vessels, Su‑30 fighter support, and submarine batteries under a $500 million credit line.





Indonesia is negotiating shore‑based anti‑ship variants, while the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Venezuela have all expressed interest. This is not transactional; it is the foundation of comprehensive defence relationships centred on BrahMos.





India anticipated this surge by inaugurating the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow in May 2025. Built on 80 hectares at a cost of ₹300 crore, it produces 80–100 missiles annually, scalable to 150 next‑generation variants.





The Indo‑Russian joint venture, now with 80% Indian content, targets $2 billion in annual revenues. Export revenue feeds R&D, funding BrahMos‑NG — 50% lighter, three metres shorter, compatible with smaller platforms, and entering flight testing in 2026. This creates a feedback loop: more exports fund more innovation, lowering costs and expanding markets.





India’s model mirrors Israel’s defence export trajectory, where operational problems were routed to agile companies, producing globally trusted systems. Each BrahMos sale embeds India into the buyer’s defence ecosystem — simulators, spare parts, engineers, and training — aligning strategic interests. Alongside BrahMos, India is offering Akash air defence and Pinaka rocket systems, building integrated supply relationships.





India’s defence exports have surged nearly 30‑fold in a decade, with projections of ₹50,000 crore by 2028–29, driven primarily by BrahMos. For most of its history, India was a major arms importer. Today, as Rajnath Singh declared at Lucknow, India is playing the role of a giver.





Fifteen to 19 missiles launched, none intercepted, 11 airbases struck, 14 countries negotiating, two contracts signed worth $455 million, a $7 billion order portfolio, and a next‑generation variant in testing — this is the strategic summary of India’s new position.





What emerges is not just a successful missile programme but India’s rise as a combat‑validated, full‑lifecycle defence exporter with industrial corridors, upgrade roadmaps, and strategic customers. BrahMos accelerated this emergence; Operation Sindoor opened the market. India’s challenge now is to scale production, deepen diplomatic ties, and advance next‑generation technology fast enough to consolidate its new role.





Agencies







