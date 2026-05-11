



India’s Ministry of External Affairs has issued a categorical denial of reports suggesting that New Delhi and Abu Dhabi were working on an evacuation plan for Indian nationals through the UAE’s Fujairah port.





The rebuttal came after a widely circulated article in The Times of India claimed that lakhs of Indian workers could be evacuated via the strategic maritime hub. The MEA’s official fact‑checking handle described the report as fabricated and misleading, stressing that no such discussions or agreements exist between the two countries. In its “Fake News Alert”, the ministry clarified that there was no basis in fact for the story and urged citizens to remain vigilant against false claims.





The ministry’s post included a newspaper cut-out of the headline which had triggered speculation, underscoring the need to counter disinformation campaigns targeting India’s foreign policy and defence matters. Officials emphasised that no evacuation arrangements were being planned through Fujairah or any other UAE port, and reiterated that citizens should rely only on authenticated government communications for accurate information.





In a separate advisory, the MEA also flagged a “Deepfake Video Alert” after an AI‑generated clip began circulating on social media. The manipulated video falsely depicted MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal making statements about India allegedly losing Rafale fighter jets and about water flows to Pakistan.





The ministry categorically rejected the video as fake, asserting that the spokesperson had never made such remarks. It warned that the clip was designed to spread disinformation and urged citizens to stay alert against such content.





The Press Information Bureau’s fact‑check unit confirmed that the video was digitally altered and part of a coordinated misinformation campaign. It advised citizens not to believe or share manipulated content and highlighted that the original, unedited video of the MEA briefing was publicly available on official platforms.





This reinforced the government’s position that no such statements had ever been made. The PIB further stressed the importance of verifying information only through official sources.





Authorities noted that several Pakistan‑based propaganda accounts were behind the circulation of these misleading videos and fabricated headlines. The intent, they said, was to distort facts and damage India’s international image at a sensitive time when regional tensions remain high.





Officials once again appealed to citizens to remain vigilant, avoid sharing unverified content, and rely exclusively on authenticated government communications for accurate information.





The episode highlights the growing challenge posed by deepfakes and disinformation campaigns, which are increasingly being deployed to undermine trust in official institutions and destabilise public discourse.





ANI







