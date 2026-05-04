



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has secured back-to-back landmark projects: a ₹1.35 lakh crore Google AI data centre near Visakhapatnam and a ₹1 lakh crore fifth-generation stealth fighter manufacturing facility in Puttaparthi.





These developments highlight his strategy to position Andhra Pradesh as both a digital and defence powerhouse.





Just days after laying the foundation stone for Google’s AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, Naidu initiated another marquee project—a manufacturing facility for India’s indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter programme in Puttaparthi.





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) jets will be produced here, with the Andhra Pradesh cabinet approving 600 acres of land for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Around 140 aircraft are expected to be built at this site, with an additional 400 acres earmarked for future expansion. The prototype is targeted for 2029, with full-scale production by 2035, aligning with India’s broader defence modernisation goals.





This project is part of India’s push to develop an indigenous stealth fighter for both the Air Force and Navy, eventually replacing ageing fleets such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI. Systems design, testing, and module assembly will continue at the Aeronautical Development Agency in Bengaluru. Officials estimate investments of nearly ₹1 lakh crore, underscoring the scale of Andhra Pradesh’s defence ambitions.





The announcement follows Naidu’s sustained lobbying efforts. In May last year, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to seek support for transforming Andhra Pradesh into an aerospace and defence hub.





He proposed five industrial clusters: Jaggaiahpet–Donakonda for missiles and ammunition; Lepakshi–Madakasira for civil and military aircraft and electronics; Visakhapatnam–Anakapalli for naval equipment and weapons testing; Kurnool–Orvakal for drones, robotics, and advanced components; and Tirupati for defence R&D and innovation.





He also sought a defence corridor model similar to those in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The Puttaparthi project suggests that this strategy is beginning to materialise.





Parallel to this, Naidu laid the foundation stone for Google’s AI data centre on 28 April 2026. He described the day as historic, declaring that it would be remembered forever in Andhra Pradesh’s history.





The ₹1.35 lakh crore investment is expected to be Asia’s largest such facility, with a planned capacity of 1 GW. Spread across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram, and Rambilli villages, the centre will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities.





The project began in September 2025 and is scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 September 2028. Naidu emphasised that the facility would act as a growth engine for India and a source of pride for the North Andhra region.





The state government has outlined a long-term vision to build a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem of around 6.5 GW, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major data hub.





Reliance Industries has also announced plans to invest ₹1.6 lakh crore in a massive data centre cluster in Visakhapatnam, further solidifying the state’s role in India’s digital future.





The Adani Group has committed $100 billion to integrated AI infrastructure, including renewable energy, transmission, and data centres, complementing Google’s investment.





Together, these projects reflect Naidu’s ability to attract transformative investments across both technology and defence.





They reinforce Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a strategic hub for India’s digital infrastructure and aerospace innovation, while also creating employment opportunities and ancillary industries in advanced materials, robotics, and electronics.





Business Today







