



India’s private space sector marked a decisive leap forward on Sunday with the launch of GalaxEye’s Drishti satellite aboard SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket from California.





The mission represents a technological first, combining a multispectral optical camera with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) on a single platform, enabling uninterrupted imaging through cloud cover and darkness, reported NDTV.





This innovation directly addresses India’s tropical geography, where persistent cloud formations often render conventional optical satellites ineffective.





Suyash Singh, CEO and founder of GalaxEye, explained that the idea for Drishti was born from India’s climatic realities. Unlike temperate regions in the West, India faces frequent cloud cover, which limits the utility of traditional Earth observation systems.





A NASA study underscored the challenge, noting that 70 per cent of land and 90 per cent of seas are covered by clouds at any given time. For users of satellite data, this is not merely inconvenient but a critical blind spot, particularly for disaster management, agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, and security surveillance. Drishti’s dual-sensor design offers clarity and continuity, fusing optical detail with radar’s all-weather reliability.





The satellite weighs approximately 190 kilograms, placing it in a class usually dominated by government missions. It is also one of India’s highest-resolution satellites, delivering imagery at 1.5 metres, sharper than the five-metre resolution typical of many Indian SAR platforms. Future satellites in the planned constellation of ten are expected to achieve resolutions as fine as 0.5 to 0.3 metres.





Importantly, both optical and radar sensors are matched at 1.5 metres, ensuring seamless integration of datasets. This capability could have provided India with independent, high-quality imagery during operations such as Sindoor, where reliance on commercial American satellites limited access.





It also highlights the strategic importance of sovereign imaging assets, especially as conflicts like those involving Israel, the US, and Iran have shown how access to commercial imagery can be restricted.





GalaxEye’s innovation is protected by global patents, positioning the company to set a new standard in satellite imaging. Singh emphasised that the technology was developed entirely in India and could serve as the basis for sovereign constellations for other nations.





The company, incubated at IIT-Madras, reflects the growing role of academic institutions in nurturing deep-tech space start-ups. IIT Madras has become a cradle for ventures spanning rockets to satellites, feeding directly into orbit from campus laboratories.





The launch also underscores India’s increasing engagement with SpaceX’s Falcon 9, which has carried Indian astronauts and payloads in recent years. Drishti joins this growing queue, symbolising the integration of Indian innovation with global launch infrastructure.





Former ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath noted that India’s space start-up sector is maturing, with GalaxEye’s mission demonstrating the results of sustained support for private enterprises.





He highlighted the unique combination of radar and optical imaging as a breakthrough, showcasing the prowess of India’s youth in space technology.





Strategically, Drishti’s uninterrupted vision of the Earth has direct implications for defence and security. With resolutions capable of detecting fine details and the ability to operate day and night, the satellite enhances India’s situational awareness across borders and maritime zones.





For Pakistan and China, this represents a new challenge, as India gains persistent surveillance capabilities independent of foreign providers. GalaxEye plans to derive around 70 per cent of its revenue from defence applications, with the remainder from commercial use cases, reinforcing the dual-use nature of the technology.





The mission is not a standalone experiment but the first step in building a sovereign constellation. By 2030, GalaxEye aims to deploy nine additional satellites, creating persistent coverage and strengthening India’s autonomy in space-based surveillance.





This constellation will provide India with a strategic edge, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical imagery for both military and civilian applications.





The success of Drishti signals India’s transition towards a diversified, innovation-driven space sector, where private players complement ISRO’s national programs and deliver globally relevant breakthroughs.





NDTV







