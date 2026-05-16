



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Netherlands on the second leg of his five‑nation tour, emphasising technology, energy, and trade cooperation at a time when the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement has given fresh momentum to bilateral economic ties.





His engagements include talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, meetings with King Willem‑Alexander and Queen Máxima, and a vibrant interaction with the Indian diaspora.





Upon landing in Amsterdam on Friday, Modi described the visit as an opportunity to deepen relations in critical sectors such as semiconductors, water management, clean energy, and green hydrogen, highlighting the strategic importance of the Netherlands as India’s fourth‑largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion and bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion in 2024‑25.





He noted that the recently concluded India‑EU Free Trade Agreement has provided a major boost to trade and investment linkages, creating fertile ground for new collaborations.





The Prime Minister was received at the airport by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Adjutant‑General and Chief of the Military Household of His Majesty the King, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, and India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, alongside senior Dutch officials.





The ceremonial welcome underscored the significance attached to the visit by the Dutch leadership. Modi later witnessed a cultural performance in The Hague, where artists presented Garba dances to greet him, reflecting the warmth of the diaspora and the cultural connect between the two nations.





During his stay, Modi will hold delegation‑level talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, focusing on expanding cooperation in defence, innovation, resilient supply chains, and water technologies.





The Netherlands has long been a partner in India’s water management projects, and the new emphasis on semiconductors and green hydrogen reflects the evolving strategic priorities of both sides. Modi will also call on King Willem‑Alexander and Queen Máxima, reinforcing the royal family’s role in nurturing bilateral ties.





The Prime Minister addressed the Indian community in Amsterdam on Saturday morning, where he was greeted with enthusiasm and smiling faces. Members of the diaspora expressed pride in India’s growing global stature and the strengthening of India‑Netherlands relations.





The Netherlands hosts over 90,000 non‑resident Indians and persons of Indian origin, along with a large Suriname‑Hindustani community, making it one of the largest Indian diaspora hubs in mainland Europe. Modi’s outreach to them reaffirmed the importance of people‑to‑people ties as a pillar of the partnership.





This visit follows Modi’s high‑profile stop in Abu Dhabi, where he met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He described the UAE as his “second home” and expressed gratitude for the warm reception, including the escort provided by UAE Air Force aircraft.





Modi condemned recent attacks on UAE facilities, praised the Emirati leadership’s restraint and courage, and reaffirmed India’s strong support for Abu Dhabi amid regional instability. He also thanked the UAE government and royal family for their support to the Indian community during difficult times.





The Netherlands leg of the tour is strategically timed, coming early in the tenure of the new Dutch government and building on Modi’s 2017 visit. It is expected to consolidate the multifaceted India‑Netherlands partnership, which has expanded beyond traditional areas like agriculture and water to encompass cutting‑edge sectors such as AI, defence co‑production, and renewable energy.





The Ministry of External Affairs has described the agenda as “rich and substantive,” aimed at strengthening the strategic dimensions of the relationship.





By engaging both Gulf and European partners, Modi’s tour underscores India’s twin priorities of energy security and technological advancement. The Netherlands, with its strong investment footprint and expertise in innovation, is a crucial partner in this endeavour. The outcomes of this visit are likely to shape India’s economic and strategic trajectory in Europe for years to come.





ANI







