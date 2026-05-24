



India and Cyprus have drawn up a comprehensive roadmap for defence cooperation covering the years 2026 to 2031, with Nicosia signalling its intent to procure military hardware from India.





The announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s summit meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in New Delhi, underscoring the growing strategic convergence between the two nations.





Cypriot officials confirmed that the country is particularly interested in acquiring systems deployed by India during Operation Sindoor, reflecting confidence in India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





The roadmap envisages deeper collaboration between the defence industries of both countries, with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and emerging technologies. A key development was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Cyprus Defence & Space Industries Cluster and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, which will facilitate joint ventures, technology transfers, and industrial partnerships.





This step is expected to open new avenues for cooperation in defence production and innovation, aligning with India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Both leaders welcomed the India-Cyprus Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme signed earlier in February 2026, noting its potential to expand the scope of joint activities. As maritime nations with rich naval traditions, India and Cyprus also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the maritime domain.





This will include regular port calls by Indian naval vessels, joint maritime training, and exercises aimed at enhancing maritime domain awareness and regional security. Such initiatives are particularly significant given the strategic importance of the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific regions.





Cyprus’ interest in bolstering its defence infrastructure is closely tied to its security challenges in the Mediterranean, particularly in deterring Turkish ambitions.





By partnering with India, Cyprus seeks to diversify its defence procurement and strengthen its deterrence posture. The collaboration is expected to provide Cyprus with access to advanced Indian systems while offering Indian defence firms opportunities to expand into European markets.





The summit also highlighted the broader strategic intent of both nations to deepen defence and security ties, while simultaneously building resilience against emerging threats in cyberspace. The roadmap is not limited to hardware acquisitions but extends to joint research, training, and operational cooperation, ensuring that the partnership remains future-oriented and comprehensive.





This agreement marks a significant milestone in India-Cyprus relations, reflecting a shared vision of security and stability in their respective regions. As both countries move forward with the roadmap, the partnership is poised to contribute to regional balance, strengthen defence preparedness, and enhance cooperation in critical domains such as maritime security and cyber defence.





Agencies







