



The Indian Army has successfully validated the auto laying technology upgrade of its Light Field Gun at the Central Proof Establishment in Itarsi, marking a significant leap in artillery modernisation.





The trials confirm enhanced accuracy, faster deployment, and reduced manual effort, strengthening operational capability and combat readiness.





The firing trials of the auto laying technology upgraded Light Field Gun were carried out at the Central Proof Establishment in Itarsi. This upgrade was undertaken by the 506 Army Base Workshop (ABW), which has been instrumental in modernising legacy artillery systems.





The Light Field Gun, a long-serving platform in the Army’s inventory, has now been equipped with advanced electronic systems that automate the laying process, thereby improving precision and reducing the workload on gun crews.





The auto laying system replaces traditional manual alignment methods with electronic controls, ensuring that the gun can be positioned accurately and swiftly. This reduces human error and significantly cuts down the time required to prepare the weapon for firing. For artillery units operating under combat conditions, such improvements translate into faster response times and greater effectiveness in delivering fire support.





The trials at Itarsi validated the performance of the upgraded system under operational conditions. The successful demonstration highlighted the gun’s ability to achieve accurate targeting with minimal manual intervention. This not only enhances the efficiency of artillery crews but also contributes to overall battlefield effectiveness by ensuring that fire missions can be executed with greater speed and precision.





The upgrade also reflects the Army’s broader push towards indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence technology. By modernising existing platforms rather than relying solely on new acquisitions, the Army is able to extend the service life of proven systems while integrating cutting-edge technology. This approach ensures cost-effectiveness and maximises the utility of legacy equipment.





The 506 ABW’s role in this upgrade underscores the importance of Army Base Workshops in sustaining and modernising equipment. These workshops have increasingly taken on the responsibility of integrating advanced technologies into older systems, thereby bridging the gap between legacy hardware and modern battlefield requirements. The successful trials of the auto laying Light Field Gun are a testament to their engineering expertise and commitment to innovation.





Operationally, the upgraded Light Field Gun offers several advantages. Faster deployment means artillery units can reposition and fire more rapidly, a critical capability in dynamic combat scenarios.





Enhanced accuracy ensures that fewer rounds are required to achieve desired effects, improving efficiency and reducing logistical strain. The reduction in manual effort also lessens fatigue among gun crews, enabling sustained operations over longer periods.





This development is part of a wider trend in the Indian Army’s artillery modernisation programme, which includes the induction of advanced rocket systems, precision-guided munitions, and indigenous loitering munitions.





Together, these initiatives are aimed at creating a more agile, responsive, and technologically advanced artillery force capable of meeting the challenges of modern warfare.





The successful trials of the auto laying Light Field Gun at Itarsi mark another step forward in this journey. By combining indigenous innovation with practical upgrades to existing systems, the Indian Army is enhancing its operational capability while reinforcing its commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.





Agencies







