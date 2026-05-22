



Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour in New Delhi on Thursday, marking the second leg of his four-day State Visit to India.





His arrival in the capital followed engagements in Mumbai, where he began his visit on Wednesday.





The ceremonial reception in Delhi was led by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, who warmly received the visiting dignitary. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the visit builds on the momentum generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic trip to Cyprus in June 2025, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades, and reflects the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.





President Christodoulides is visiting India from 20 to 23 May at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This marks his first official trip to the country in his current capacity. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, senior officials, and business leaders. The presence of such a delegation underscores the importance Cyprus attaches to expanding cooperation with India across multiple sectors.





The visit carries added diplomatic weight as Cyprus currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This enhances the strategic significance of the engagement, situating India-Cyprus relations within the broader India-EU framework. Officials have described the visit as a crucial step in advancing cooperation, particularly as both nations prepare to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.





The itinerary began in Maharashtra, where President Christodoulides was welcomed at the Mumbai airport by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The ceremonial reception in Mumbai was followed by his participation in a business forum aimed at boosting commercial and investment ties. Discussions there focused on expanding economic engagement, with emphasis on trade, investment, and broader cooperation in emerging sectors.





In New Delhi, President Christodoulides is scheduled to hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi. The discussions will cover a wide range of areas including trade, investment, technology, education, culture, mobility, defence, and security. Emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, fintech, innovation, and research are also expected to feature prominently. The two leaders will exchange views on regional and global developments, with particular attention to coordination in multilateral forums.





As part of the state ceremonies, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of the Cypriot President. President Droupadi Murmu will also receive him and host an official banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to call on the visiting leader, further reinforcing the depth of bilateral engagement. The visit is being seen as a continuation of the growing momentum in India-Cyprus relations, with both sides keen to strengthen cooperation in diverse areas.





The ceremonial welcome in New Delhi, combined with the business-focused engagements in Mumbai, reflects the multifaceted nature of the partnership. With Cyprus holding a pivotal role in the European Union and India seeking to deepen its ties with Europe, the visit is poised to contribute significantly to the strategic alignment between the two nations.





The emphasis on emerging technologies and innovation highlights the forward-looking nature of the dialogue, while the cultural and people-to-people exchanges reaffirm the longstanding ties rooted in shared values.





ANI







