



Dashagriv Aerospace has achieved a significant milestone by successfully trialling its high-altitude airship prototype in real mid-sea conditions off Nagapattinam, marking one of India’s earliest validations of stratospheric platforms in maritime environments.





This breakthrough strengthens India’s ambitions in near-space technology for defence, connectivity, and coastal surveillance.





Chennai-based Dashagriv Aerospace conducted the trial on 28 April 2026, deploying its high-altitude airship prototype in open-sea conditions off the Nagapattinam coast. Unlike controlled laboratory or inland tests, this demonstration was carried out in challenging maritime conditions, thereby validating the robustness of the system.





The trial confirmed stable deployment and operation, functional performance of onboard payload systems, reliable real-time communication with the ground station, and continuous telemetry and data transmission under live conditions.





The company is pioneering High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS), which are stratospheric airships designed to operate at altitudes of around 20 km. These platforms bridge the gap between satellites and traditional aerial systems, offering persistent coverage for weeks or months.





Dashagriv’s airship is equipped with advanced autonomous operations, predictive analytics, and revolutionary power systems enabling extended stratospheric operation.





The importance of this trial lies in India’s need for persistent, real-time visibility over its vast coastline. Satellites provide intermittent coverage, while UAVs are limited by endurance.





HAPS technology offers continuous monitoring, enhancing coastal security, maritime surveillance, and providing real-time insights for fishing communities. By establishing a persistent stratospheric layer over the oceans, Dashagriv Aerospace is positioning India at the forefront of near-space innovation.





The trial was supported by the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy, with facilitation from the Nagapattinam District Administration. Institutional backing came from EDII Tamil Nadu, MSME TDC Chennai, and the MeitY Start-Up Hub under the Government of India. This collaborative effort underscores the strategic importance of the project and its alignment with national defence and technological priorities.





Dashagriv Aerospace’s innovation is not limited to defence. The airship’s multi-purpose platform supports intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), telecommunications, and environmental monitoring missions.





Real-time edge computing and data analysis capabilities allow immediate insights and decision-making, making the system valuable for both military and civilian applications.





The successful trial marks the beginning of a broader stratospheric campaign by Dashagriv Aerospace. The company aims to scale its technology for sustained stratospheric operations, thereby contributing to India’s self-reliance in aerospace and defence innovation.





This achievement also highlights the growing role of Indian start-ups in developing cutting-edge technologies that complement national space and defence programs.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







