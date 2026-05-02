



BrahMos Aerospace has achieved a landmark milestone, surpassing ₹5,200 crore in revenue for FY 2025–26, while securing ₹4,000 crore worth of export orders and inaugurating a new manufacturing hub in Lucknow, reported NDTV.





This achievement not only meets Prime Minister Modi’s defence export targets but also signals India’s emergence as a global supplier of advanced missile systems.





BrahMos Aerospace’s revenue crossing ₹5,200 crore in 2025–26 reflects a sharp rise in demand for India’s supersonic cruise missile systems. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed that the company has met all requirements of the armed forces within stipulated timelines, underscoring its reliability and efficiency in production.





A major driver of this growth is the new BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May 2025. Within a year of operations, the plant rolled out its first batch of missiles, strengthening India’s defence industrial corridor initiative. This facility has become a cornerstone of indigenous manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports and aligning with the government’s “Make in India” vision.





On the export front, BrahMos secured two major international contracts worth ₹4,000 crore during the fiscal year. These deals highlight growing global trust in Indian defence technology and mark a significant step towards India’s ambition of becoming a net exporter of high-end military hardware.





The contracts also demonstrate the missile’s appeal as a versatile, combat-proven system capable of deployment across land, sea, air, and submarine platforms.





The BrahMos missile itself remains a technological benchmark. It is a two-stage supersonic cruise missile, combining a solid propellant booster with a liquid ramjet engine. The booster accelerates the missile to supersonic speed before detaching, after which the ramjet sustains cruise velocity at nearly Mach 2.8.





With a strike range of up to 290 kilometres, the missile maintains supersonic speed throughout its flight, drastically reducing travel time and making interception extremely difficult.





Equipped with stealth features, advanced guidance systems, and precision targeting software, BrahMos operates on a “fire and forget” principle, autonomously tracking and engaging targets after launch. Its ability to adopt multiple flight trajectories complicates enemy countermeasures, while its destructive capability is amplified by substantial kinetic energy at impact.





The missile can cruise at altitudes of up to 15 kilometres and descend to as low as five metres during the terminal phase, carrying a conventional warhead of up to 200 kilograms.





This achievement is not merely financial. It represents India’s growing strategic autonomy in defence exports, a consolidation of indigenous manufacturing, and a strengthening of its global footprint in advanced weaponry.





BrahMos Aerospace’s success is emblematic of India’s broader push towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, positioning the country as a credible and competitive supplier in the global defence market.





Agencies







