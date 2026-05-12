



TATA Advanced Systems Limited has successfully rolled out the first Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft from its Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking a historic milestone in India’s aerospace manufacturing journey under the Make in India initiative.





This achievement comes ahead of schedule and represents the first time a private sector facility has produced a military aircraft in India.





The rollout of the first C-295 aircraft from the Vadodara plant is part of a ₹21,935 crore agreement signed in 2021 between India and Airbus Defence and Space of Spain. Under this contract, 56 aircraft are to be delivered to the Indian Air Force, with 16 supplied in fly-away condition from Seville, Spain, and the remaining 40 manufactured and assembled in India by TATA Advanced Systems Limited.





This programme is intended to replace the ageing Avro fleet of the IAF and significantly enhance India’s tactical airlift capability.





The Vadodara facility, inaugurated in October 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is the first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft in India.





It represents a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, with approximately 70% of the aircraft components sourced locally. The engines, supplied by Pratt & Whitney, and certain avionics systems continue to be imported, but the majority of structural assemblies, fuselage sections, and other critical components are being produced within India, including at TATA’s Hyderabad facility.





The C-295 is a versatile twin-turboprop tactical transport aircraft capable of carrying up to 9 tonnes of payload or 71 personnel. It is designed to operate from short and unprepared airstrips, making it ideal for India’s diverse operational environments.





The aircraft can also be configured for medical evacuation, maritime patrol, surveillance, and electronic warfare roles. Its adaptability ensures that it will serve not only the Air Force but also the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, which have placed additional orders for 15 aircraft.





A dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre is also being established in Gujarat to support long-term sustainment.





The rollout is being seen as a transformative step for India’s aerospace ecosystem. It is expected to generate thousands of skilled jobs, foster advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen India’s position as a trusted partner in global defence supply chains.





The facility integrates advanced tooling, jigs, testers, and sub-assembly lines, ensuring that India develops expertise in end-to-end aircraft production. This milestone also demonstrates India’s ability to execute complex defence projects within tight timelines, with the first aircraft rolled out months ahead of the planned September 2026 schedule.





The C-295 program is not only about replacing legacy aircraft but also about building a foundation for future indigenous aerospace projects.





By involving TATA Advanced Systems and Airbus in a joint venture, India is acquiring critical know-how in aircraft assembly, systems integration, and quality assurance.





This knowledge will be invaluable for upcoming indigenous transport and combat aircraft programmes. The rollout also symbolises a new era of private sector participation in defence manufacturing, breaking away from the traditional dominance of state-owned enterprises.





The aircraft rolled out in Vadodara will undergo extensive ground and flight testing before induction into the Indian Air Force.





Once operational, it will enhance India’s ability to rapidly deploy troops and equipment to forward areas, conduct humanitarian missions, and support disaster relief operations. The C-295’s proven track record in over 35 countries adds to its credibility as a reliable workhorse for India’s armed forces.





Agencies







