



A delegation of forty scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation undertook a significant visit to INS Dega, one of the Indian Navy’s premier air stations, to gain a deeper understanding of naval aviation.





The visit was designed to familiarise the scientists with the operational and technical aspects of the Navy’s aviation arm, thereby strengthening the collaborative framework between India’s defence research establishment and its maritime forces.





During the program, the scientists were comprehensively briefed on the diverse range of naval aircraft platforms operated by the Indian Navy. They were introduced to the operational capabilities of these platforms and the evolving role of DRDO in enhancing indigenisation and technological advancement in naval aviation systems.





This briefing highlighted the importance of integrating indigenous technologies into frontline aviation assets to reduce dependence on imports and ensure self-reliance in critical aerospace domains.





The delegation was also given first hand exposure to operational aviation activities and the maintenance ecosystems that sustain naval aviation. This included insights into the rigorous operational demands placed on naval aircraft, the challenges of maintaining high readiness levels, and the requirements for advanced support systems. Such exposure provided the scientists with a practical understanding of the complexities involved in sustaining naval aviation capabilities.





Interactions with men and women personnel of the air station formed a vital part of the visit. These exchanges allowed the scientists to appreciate the human dimension of naval aviation, including the professional skills, dedication, and adaptability required of naval aviators and ground crews. The discussions offered valuable perspectives on the operational challenges faced by personnel and the technological solutions that could be developed to address them.





The visit underscored the growing synergy between India’s defence research community and the Armed Forces in promoting indigenous capability development. It reflected the shared commitment to strengthening self-reliance in critical aerospace and defence technologies, a priority that has been repeatedly emphasised in India’s defence modernisation agenda.





The initiative also demonstrated the spirit of collaboration between scientific research and military capability, reinforcing the role of science and technology in national development and defence preparedness.





This engagement at INS Dega is part of a broader trend of increasing cooperation between DRDO and the Indian Navy in areas such as unmanned aerial systems, advanced sensors, electronic warfare suites, and next-generation aircraft technologies.





By fostering such interactions, India is laying the groundwork for a robust ecosystem that integrates research, innovation, and operational requirements, ensuring that its naval aviation arm remains technologically advanced and strategically resilient.





Agencies







