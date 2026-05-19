



GE Aerospace has announced a fresh investment of ₹100 crore in its Pune manufacturing facility, aimed at supporting infrastructure enhancements and strengthening its footprint in India.





This new commitment brings the company’s total investment in the facility to ₹510 crore over the past three years, underscoring its long-term vision for aerospace manufacturing in the country.





The Pune facility plays a critical role in producing components for commercial aircraft engines, and the latest infusion of funds will support new welding technologies, advanced inspection equipment, precision tools, gauges, fixtures, and additional infrastructure upgrades.





These enhancements are designed to increase production capacity, improve process precision, and ensure the delivery of high-quality components to customers worldwide.





The facility is deeply integrated into India’s aerospace ecosystem, with more than 300 local suppliers forming part of a broader network of over 2,200 GE Aerospace suppliers across the country.





This extensive supply chain reflects the company’s commitment to localisation and its contribution to India’s ambition of becoming a global aerospace hub. The ₹100 crore investment builds on the ₹410 crore announced over the last two years, consolidating GE Aerospace’s position as a key player in India’s aerospace manufacturing sector.





Vishwajit Singh, Managing Director of the Pune facility, emphasised that the investment reinforces GE Aerospace’s commitment to manufacturing in India.





He highlighted the company’s focus on skill development, noting that since 2015, the facility has trained more than 5,000 production associates.





This initiative has helped build a robust pipeline of aerospace manufacturing talent, aligning with the government’s vision for the industry. Singh added that the continued growth of the facility benefits not only customers but also the broader Pune community, driving apprenticeship opportunities and job creation both at GE Aerospace and among supplier partners.





Earlier investments in the facility were directed towards advancing manufacturing processes, automation, and capability enhancements to support next-generation engine components.





The latest upgrades will further expand the facility’s capabilities, enabling it to support component production across GE Aerospace’s GE90, GEnx, GE9X, and CFM International’s LEAP engine programs.





CFM, a joint venture between GE and Safran, manufactures the LEAP engines, which are widely used in modern commercial aircraft.





More than 1,400 commercial engines from GE and CFM currently power aircraft operated by Indian carriers, highlighting the strategic importance of the Pune facility in supporting India’s aviation sector.





Beyond commercial aviation, GE Aerospace’s defence engines and systems power the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1, helicopters, and the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier battleships and frigates.





The company also operates a Technology Centre in Bangalore, which complements its manufacturing operations by driving innovation and supporting advanced engineering capabilities.





Together, these initiatives reflect GE Aerospace’s integrated approach to supporting both civil and defence aviation in India, while contributing to skill development, employment generation, and technological advancement.





The latest investment in Pune is therefore not only a reinforcement of GE Aerospace’s manufacturing base but also a strategic step towards deepening its role in India’s aerospace ecosystem.





By combining infrastructure upgrades, supplier integration, and workforce development, the company is positioning itself as a cornerstone of India’s aerospace ambitions, supporting both domestic requirements and global supply chains.





PTI







