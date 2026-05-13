



Bodo Moller Chemie has reinforced its commitment to India’s aerospace and defence sector with the inauguration of a new aerospace‑grade warehouse in Bangalore.





This AS 9120 certified facility represents a significant investment in the country’s expanding aviation ecosystem, designed to ensure timely access to critical materials such as adhesives that are indispensable for aircraft components and must adhere to stringent performance standards.





The move comes at a time when India’s aerospace and defence market is projected to reach approximately $48.41 billion by 2032, growing at an annual rate of 6.8 per cent. Within this, the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul segment is expected to achieve $8,327.7 million by 2033, expanding at 9.1 per cent annually.





The expansion dovetails with government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, which aim to encourage local manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports. Company CEO Frank Haug emphasised India’s emergence as a strategic hub, expressing confidence in the aviation and electronics markets’ growth trajectory over the next five years.





The Bangalore warehouse directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges in India’s aerospace sector: the reliance on imports for over 70 per cent of aerospace‑grade raw materials. This dependence creates vulnerabilities in the supply chain, exposing manufacturers to potential disruptions and fluctuating costs.





By establishing a certified local facility, Bodo Moller Chemie strengthens logistics and material availability for original equipment manufacturers. The company’s partnership with Airbus is particularly noteworthy, as Airbus depends on Bodo Moller Chemie’s expertise in aerospace adhesives, supported by EN 9120 certifications across international operations.





Indian firms such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, TATA Advanced Systems, and Bharat Forge are expanding their production of aircraft components, engines, and avionics, often in collaboration with global partners.





In this context, a specialised distributor like Bodo Moller Chemie plays a crucial role in enabling domestic manufacturers to achieve higher value production and greater self‑sufficiency. The Indian aerospace and defence materials market itself is forecast to reach $411.9 million by 2030, growing at 6.7 per cent annually, underscoring the demand for advanced materials and reliable suppliers. Bodo Moller Chemie’s global experience in specialty chemicals, adhesives, and composites aligns seamlessly with these requirements.





Nevertheless, the company must navigate significant challenges in India’s complex aerospace landscape. The industry demands extreme precision, where even minor errors can have severe consequences, including blacklisting of suppliers.





The continued reliance on imports for the majority of aerospace‑grade raw materials remains a structural weakness, with global events demonstrating the risks of supply disruptions. Furthermore, the sector faces shortages of specialised skills, inadequate infrastructure such as advanced testing facilities, and slow airworthiness certification processes that can strain manufacturers’ cash flow.





While Bodo Moller Chemie’s AS 9120 and EN 9120 certifications provide assurance of process reliability, the company must operate in an environment where many smaller suppliers struggle to meet these rigorous standards. Ensuring consistent quality and meeting OEM delivery deadlines will be critical to sustaining long‑term success in India’s aerospace market.





The investment in Bengaluru aligns closely with India’s strategic goal of achieving greater self‑reliance in defence manufacturing and establishing itself as a global aerospace hub. India aims to capture 10 per cent of the global aerospace supply chain market by 2033, a target that will significantly increase demand for specialised materials and dependable suppliers.





Bodo Moller Chemie’s commitment to providing high‑quality infrastructure and technical expertise supports the government’s objective of reducing import dependence and building robust domestic capabilities in both military and civilian aviation.





With strong projected growth in the aerospace and defence market, ongoing modernisation programmes, and increasing private sector investment, the company is well‑positioned to expand its presence and contribute meaningfully to India’s self‑sufficiency ambitions.





Agencies







