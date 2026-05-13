



India has unveiled the Sky Reaper, a jet‑powered Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) developed at IIT-Jammu with DRDO support, capable of flying at speeds between 400 km/h and 550 km/h, with plans to push this even further.





This marks a significant leap in India’s indigenous drone warfare capabilities, combining speed, altitude, and multi‑role combat functionality.





The Sky Reaper project represents a new generation of Indian UCAV design philosophy. Unlike conventional drones that are primarily surveillance platforms, this system is being engineered as a multi‑role combat drone capable of both intelligence gathering and precision strike missions.





The collaboration between IIT-Jammu’s research teams and DRDO has ensured that the drone is not only fast but also adaptable to diverse mission requirements.





The drone is powered by a turbojet engine, which allows it to achieve speeds far higher than propeller‑driven UAVs. This propulsion system enables rapid ingress and egress from contested zones, reducing exposure to enemy air defences.





Operating at speeds of 400–550 km/h already places it in a unique category, but the development team has confirmed that work is underway to increase this speed further, potentially making it one of the fastest UCAVs in its class.





The Sky Reaper is designed to fly at altitudes of up to 10 kilometres, placing it above many short‑range air defence systems. This altitude advantage, combined with its speed, makes interception extremely difficult. Furthermore, its architecture emphasises long‑range endurance and heavy payload capacity, making it suitable for deep‑strike missions where survivability and distance are critical.





A key differentiator is its reusable design. Unlike expendable loitering munitions, the Sky Reaper can be recovered and redeployed for multiple missions, significantly reducing operational costs over time. Its modular payload system allows it to carry either ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) equipment or strike munitions depending on mission requirements. This dual‑role capability positions it as a hybrid between reconnaissance UAVs and strike drones.





The drone’s adaptability extends to its operational environment. It is being designed to function across mountainous terrain, maritime zones, and contested airspaces, making it a versatile platform for the Indian Army. Its speed and altitude complicate interception by conventional counter‑UAS systems, enhancing survivability in environments where electronic warfare and layered air defences are prevalent.





The unveiling of the Sky Reaper also reflects India’s broader push towards autonomous warfare systems. With IIT-Jammu students already developing drones immune to jamming and virtually undetectable, the Sky Reaper fits into a larger ecosystem of indigenous innovation aimed at countering adversarial drone threats and establishing dominance in unmanned combat operations.





This UCAV is not just a technological achievement but a strategic asset. It signals India’s intent to field high‑speed, high‑altitude, reusable combat drones that can perform both reconnaissance and strike missions, thereby transforming the battlefield dynamics in the Indo‑Pacific and beyond.





NDTV







