



GMR Aero Technic has entered into a landmark agreement with Boeing Defence India to undertake Phase-56 heavy maintenance checks for the Indian Navy’s fleet of P-8I maritime patrol aircraft.





This marks the company’s first major defence aircraft maintenance program and represents a significant step in expanding India’s indigenous capabilities in the defence aviation sector.





The work will be carried out at GMR Aero Technic’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in Hyderabad, which has steadily built a reputation for high-quality civil aviation services and is now moving into the defence domain.





The scope of the maintenance program is comprehensive. It will include structural upgrades, detailed inspections, painting, and system upgrades, all executed in line with Boeing’s stringent standards and defence aviation requirements.





Such heavy maintenance checks are critical to ensuring the long-term airworthiness and mission readiness of the P-8I fleet, which plays a central role in India’s maritime surveillance and reconnaissance operations. The Phase-56 check is a major milestone in the lifecycle of the aircraft, involving deep structural and systems-level work that goes far beyond routine maintenance.





Ashok Gopinath, President of GMR Aero Technic, emphasised that the agreement reflects confidence in India’s technical capabilities and supports the national vision of transforming the country into a global hub for defence MRO services.





His statement underscores the strategic importance of this collaboration, which not only enhances operational readiness but also contributes to India’s broader self-reliance goals in defence aviation. By undertaking such complex maintenance domestically, India reduces its dependence on foreign facilities and builds indigenous expertise.





Nikhil Joshi, Managing Director of Boeing Defence India, highlighted that the collaboration will strengthen India’s aerospace and defence maintenance ecosystem while improving long-term mission readiness.





Boeing’s involvement ensures that the maintenance work will adhere to the highest international standards, while simultaneously fostering knowledge transfer and capacity building within India’s aviation industry. This partnership is therefore both technical and strategic, aligning with India’s push to develop a robust defence industrial base.





The P-8I aircraft itself is a cornerstone of the Indian Navy’s maritime operations. Based at INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu and INS Hansa in Goa, the fleet of 12 aircraft is deployed for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence gathering, and long-range maritime patrol missions.





Derived from Boeing’s 737 platform, the P-8I is equipped with advanced sensors, weapons, and communication systems, making it one of the most capable maritime patrol aircraft in the world. Its operational importance makes the availability of reliable domestic maintenance facilities all the more critical.





This agreement is significant not only for the Indian Navy but also for the broader defence ecosystem. It boosts India’s defence self-reliance, expands indigenous aircraft maintenance capabilities, and supports the government’s push to establish India as a global hub for defence MRO services.





The collaboration between GMR Aero Technic and Boeing Defence India exemplifies how international partnerships can be leveraged to build domestic capacity, enhance operational resilience, and contribute to long-term strategic objectives.





By integrating structural upgrades, system modernisation, and knowledge transfer into the maintenance programme, the initiative ensures that the Indian Navy’s P-8I fleet remains at peak operational efficiency.





It also sets a precedent for future collaborations in defence MRO, paving the way for India to handle increasingly complex aircraft maintenance tasks within its own borders. This development is a clear indicator of India’s growing stature in the global defence aviation sector and its commitment to building sustainable, indigenous capabilities.





Agencies







