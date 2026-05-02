



Hizbul Mujahideen commander Ahmed Sajad, originally from Baramulla, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Islamabad.





His sudden demise adds to a growing pattern of targeted killings of Pakistan-based terrorists, raising questions about internal rivalries and the country’s role as a safe haven for such operatives.





Ahmed Sajad, a senior commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, hailed from Palhalan in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. He had illegally crossed into Pakistan in 1997 for weapons training and remained based there for decades.





From Islamabad, he allegedly coordinated multiple terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, playing a significant role in sustaining the group’s operations against India.





His death, reported under unclear circumstances, has sparked speculation about whether he was assassinated by unknown gunmen or fell victim to internal disputes among militant factions.





The timing of his death is notable. It comes just days after Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and close associate of Hafiz Saeed, was gunned down in Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on 26 April 2026.





Afridi was shot at close range by unidentified assailants, continuing a spate of eliminations of high-profile terrorists inside Pakistan. Around the same period, Abu Sakhar Maqsood Ahmad, another Lashkar operative, also died, with his funeral held in Faisalabad.





These incidents underline the increasing vulnerability of Pakistan-based terrorists, who once operated openly under state patronage.





Reports suggest that Sajad’s death follows a broader trend of targeted killings of anti-India operatives in Pakistan. Figures linked to the IC-814 hijacking, senior Jaish-e-Mohammad leaders, and Lashkar commanders have all been eliminated in recent years.





Just hours before news of Sajad’s demise surfaced, Maulana Salman Azhar, a senior Jaish commander and brother of Masood Azhar, was reportedly killed in Bahawalpur. This sequence of events points to a systematic campaign against militant leaders, though the perpetrators remain unidentified.





The Pakistani establishment has historically sheltered such figures, using them as instruments against India. However, the recent wave of killings highlights growing instability within Pakistan’s militant networks.





Analysts suggest that these eliminations could be the result of internal rivalries, intelligence operations, or external pressure on Pakistan to rein in its terror infrastructure. The lack of transparency from Pakistani authorities further fuels speculation, as details of such incidents are often suppressed.





Ahmed Sajad’s death is particularly significant given his long-standing role in Hizbul Mujahideen. His presence in Pakistan for nearly three decades symbolised the country’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. His elimination, alongside other high-profile figures, may indicate a shift in the operational environment for militants who once enjoyed relative impunity.





The developments also raise questions about the future of Hizbul Mujahideen and other Pakistan-backed outfits. With senior commanders being systematically targeted, their organisational structures face increasing strain. For India, these incidents reaffirm long-standing claims that Pakistan harbours terrorists, while simultaneously exposing cracks in the networks that have fuelled violence in Jammu and Kashmir.





Agencies







