



Tantrayut, based in Navi Mumbai, is advancing indigenous communication technology with its Agnilinks platform, designed for high-performance airborne communication systems, tactical data links, and microwave backhaul solutions.





This initiative strengthens India’s self-reliance in defence and strategic telecom infrastructure while positioning the company as a competitive player in the Pan-Asian market.





Tantrayut’s ethos is rooted in the fusion of Tantra (technology) and Ayut (limitless), symbolising “Technology Without Bounds.” This philosophy drives the company to engineer solutions that push the boundaries of physics and communication science.





Agnilinks is a flagship innovation under this vision, offering robust airborne communication systems capable of supporting mission-critical operations across defence, aerospace, and strategic infrastructure.





The Agnilinks suite includes tactical data links that enable secure, high-speed information exchange between aircraft, ground stations, and naval platforms. These links are vital for modern network-centric warfare, where real-time situational awareness and seamless interoperability determine operational success.





By integrating indigenous RF and microwave systems, Tantrayut ensures that these solutions are not only technologically advanced but also strategically independent, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





Microwave backhaul solutions form another critical component of Agnilinks. These systems provide long-range, high-capacity connectivity essential for airborne and remote operations.





Designed with scientific rigour and deep physics, they deliver stable performance even in challenging environments, ensuring uninterrupted communication for defence missions and public infrastructure projects.





Tantrayut’s broader mission aligns with India’s Make in India initiative. The company is committed to achieving over 70% indigenous component usage across its product lines by 2027. This strategy not only enhances national security by reducing external dependencies but also fosters domestic manufacturing and innovation.





The firm’s R&D and manufacturing facilities in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, are central to this effort, enabling the creation of proprietary intellectual property and cutting-edge telecom solutions.





Beyond Agnilinks, Tantrayut has developed complementary platforms such as Samarsat® satellite communication systems and Radardrishti® radar solutions, which together form a comprehensive ecosystem of indigenous communication and surveillance technologies.





Samarsat provides mobile and maritime satellite connectivity with advanced stabilisation features, while Radardrishti delivers precision radar systems for surveillance and target acquisition. These offerings highlight the company’s integrated approach to strategic communication.





Tantrayut’s vision is to establish India as a global benchmark in communication engineering by 2027, particularly within the Pan-Asian market. Its culture of collaborative precision, combining cross-disciplinary expertise with accountability, reflects a commitment to solving tomorrow’s connectivity challenges today.





By empowering youth and MSMEs, the company also contributes to building a robust skill ecosystem in telecom innovation.





Agnilinks represents a decisive step towards creating a secure, high-performance, and indigenous communication backbone for India’s defence and strategic sectors. With its focus on airborne systems, tactical data links, and microwave backhaul, Tantrayut is redefining the boundaries of indigenous telecom innovation and reinforcing India’s march towards technological self-reliance.





Agencies







