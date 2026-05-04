



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is set to extend production of its flagship Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv for another eight to ten years, keeping the line alive at least into the mid‑2030s as India deepens its reliance on indigenous defence aerospace platforms, according to an analysis by Girish Linganna of Mathrubhumi.





The Dhruv, now recognised as the backbone of India’s military helicopter fleet, has crossed the 440–450 aircraft mark, up from around 400 deliveries in early‑2024.





This sustained output has helped offset slower ramp‑ups in other flagship programs such as the TEJAS, allowing HAL to maintain steady contributions to the country’s operational airpower.





The outlook for the Dhruv has brightened further with fresh orders from both military and civilian customers. In March 2026, the Indian Coast Guard signed a ₹2,901 Crores contract for six advanced DHRUV MK-III helicopters, which will be deployed for coastal surveillance, search‑and‑rescue, and interdiction operations along India’s vast shoreline.





On the civil side, Pawan Hans placed an order for ten Dhruv NG helicopters in late‑2025, intended to service offshore oil platforms such as Bombay High and to support emergency medical‑evacuation missions.





These deals reinforce the type’s role as a multi‑mission platform that can move troops, rescue flood‑stranded villagers, evacuate casualties, and support maritime enforcement.





Internationally, Dhruv sales have been modest but interest is gathering, particularly from countries in South America and Southeast Asia where operators value a rugged, affordable, and modern light utility helicopter.





HAL’s own financial disclosures indicate that the existing order book already secures a steady revenue stream for the next seven to eight years, a rare comfort for many aerospace vendors in a volatile global market.





Within this pipeline are utility MK-III machines and the armed MK-IV Rudra Attack Gunship variant, which provides close‑support firepower to Indian Army units during combat operations. The armed forces are expected to need well over 500 Dhruv‑family helicopters in total, leaving ample room for follow‑on orders that will stretch production even further.





A key driver of the extended production run is the Dhruv NG, which completed its maiden flight on 30 December 2025 and is now being positioned as a next‑generation workhorse. The NG variant mounts two indigenous Shakti-1H1C engines built in India, incorporates advanced vibration‑damping systems for smoother flight, and features a modern glass cockpit with digital displays.





With a top speed approaching 285 km/h and certification to European safety standards (EASA), the Dhruv NG is designed both to refresh the domestic fleet and to open credible export avenues. Its success is critical if HAL is to move beyond “low‑cost local supplier” status and be seen as a serious global helicopter vendor.





Dhruv also occupies a vital middle tier in India’s rotary‑wing architecture. It bridges the gap between smaller Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) being developed for the Army and the larger, still‑evolving Indian Multi‑Role Helicopter (IMRH) program.





Until IMRH and other new platforms mature, the Dhruv will remain India’s primary flying workhorse for troop insertion, disaster relief, casualty evacuation, and combat support. Even after the final production aircraft comes off the line, the existing fleet of more than 400 machines will require maintenance, spare‑parts supply, and mid‑life upgrades for at least another 25–30 years. This long‑tail sustainment base promises to secure thousands of skilled jobs across HAL’s divisions and its wider vendor ecosystem.





Despite this promising backdrop, the new Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, Kota Ravi, faces a complex set of internal and procedural challenges. One of the most pressing is the way the Government e‑Marketplace (GEM) portal is being used, where the lowest bid is often treated as the only criterion.





For a critical, safety‑sensitive platform such as the Dhruv, prioritising the cheapest price over quality, reliability, and long‑term support can endanger aircrew and undermine mission success. Small‑time vendors may undercut on price up front, only to deliver sub‑standard components or fail on service commitments, forcing the programme to absorb hidden costs later in the lifecycle.





Another structural issue lies in the quote‑validity regime imposed on suppliers. HAL often demands validity periods of up to 180 days from the time a vendor submits a bid through the GEM portal, without fixing a clear opening or evaluation date.





In a world where raw‑material prices and currency values can shift significantly within weeks, reputable suppliers cannot realistically lock in prices for half a year without building in large risk premiums. This lethargy effectively pushes qualified vendors either to inflate their quoted prices or to withdraw from the competition altogether, narrowing the talent pool of potential partners and weakening the supply chain.





Reverse auctions, conducted after the initial tender opening, are a further concern. The process is perceived by many in the industry as lacking transparency and openness, with suspicions that it can be manipulated to favour certain suppliers, especially in the HAL Kanpur division.





When reverse auctions are not bounded by clear, auditable rules and are used in a discretionary manner, they corrode trust and discourage innovation. Vendors begin to view HAL less as a technology‑driven partner and more as a transactional buyer, which in turn dampens the incentive to invest in higher‑quality designs or more efficient manufacturing processes.





On the factory floor, the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles—such as smart robotics, digital‑thread planning, real‑time asset tracking, and predictive‑maintenance analytics—remains patchy across HAL’s divisions.





Without a systematic rollout of automation, digital twins, and connected‑shop‑floor systems, the Dhruv production line will struggle to match the pace, consistency, and yield seen in global competitors.





Moreover, any automation drive must be accompanied by robust training so that ground‑level workers transition from fearing new technology to using it confidently. This cultural shift is as important as the physical hardware; without it, advanced tools simply sit under‑used while manual bottlenecks persist.





Accountability is arguably the single largest missing element in the current operating model. HAL’s Integrated Material Management (IMM) systems, especially in high‑visibility divisions such as the LCA TEJAS workstream and the Bangalore helicopter complex, are often slowed by material‑planning gaps, misaligned schedules, and a diffusion of responsibility.





When delays occur, there is rarely a clear chain of ownership or a performance‑linked consequence, which allows slippages to accumulate quietly. A more disciplined regime, with sharply defined roles, time‑bound decision‑making, and a reward‑for‑performance culture, would go a long way toward compressing lead times and improving throughput.





For Kota Ravi, the opportunity is to align the Dhruv’s technical potential with a more transparent, agile, and accountable organisational structure. The helicopter’s proven track record, its expanded role in the armed forces and the civil sector, and its newly certified NG variant already give HAL a strong predicate for growth.





By cleaning up procurement practices, tightening accountability within the IMM framework, and accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 tools, the company can transform Dhruv from a capable indigenous platform into a genuinely world‑class product line.





Such reforms would not only secure long‑term production into the mid‑2030s but also reinforce the Dhruv’s symbolic status as a flagship of India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision in defence. For soldiers on the Siachen glacier, sailors operating far offshore, and civilians caught in floods and natural disasters, a more efficient and reliable HAL will mean faster response, safer operations, and greater national pride.





Agencies







