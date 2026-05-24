



The Indian Air Force is faces with a mounting crisis in sustaining its ageing Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft fleet, with a critical shortage of spare parts for ejection seat systems raising serious concerns about pilot safety, reported TOI.





The Jaguar, first inducted in the early 1980s, has become the oldest serving combat aircraft in the force following the retirement of the MiG-21 Bison fleet. Despite its age, the Jaguar remains the second most widely used fixed-wing combat aircraft in IAF service, with six operational squadrons flying the platform, each typically comprising 16 to 18 aircraft.





Over the years, the IAF has attempted to keep the Jaguar relevant through upgrades under the DARIN-III modernisation programme, which introduced advanced avionics and systems including an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.





Plans to re-engine the aircraft with the Honeywell F-125IN engine were also considered, but the programme did not materialise, leaving the fleet reliant on older powerplants.





India’s position as the sole operator of the Jaguar has complicated matters further. Countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Oman, Nigeria and Ecuador have retired the aircraft, resulting in dwindling stocks of spare parts and the cessation of production by original equipment manufacturers.





To sustain operations, India has resorted to sourcing airframes and spares from retired fleets abroad, including those of France, Oman and the UK.





The most pressing issue now lies with the Martin Baker MK-9 ejection seat system. The manufacturer has stopped producing several critical components, leaving the IAF struggling to maintain this vital safety mechanism.





The importance of reliable ejection seats was underscored recently by a mid-air collision involving two US Navy E/A-18 Growlers, which also use Martin Baker seats, highlighting the life-saving role these systems play in combat aircraft.





The IAF has reportedly turned to innovative methods such as 3D printing to keep certain systems operational, but the shortage of certified components for ejection seats remains a major challenge.





The Jaguar fleet has already recorded 10 crashes since June 2015, including three fatal incidents in 2025 that claimed the lives of Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh, Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh and Flight Lieutenant Siddhartha Yadav. These tragedies have intensified the urgency of finding a sustainable solution.





In response, efforts are underway to develop indigenous alternatives. The Chandigarh-based Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) has tested an indigenous ejection seat design that could potentially be adapted for Jaguar aircraft. While the fleet is scheduled for phased retirement by 2035, the IAF cannot afford to compromise on pilot safety during the remaining years of service.





The Jaguar issue reflects a broader challenge in India’s defence aviation sector, where ageing platforms continue to serve due to delays in induction of newer aircraft such as the TEJAS MK-1A and the future Tejas Mk-2. The reliance on imported systems has left the IAF vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, underscoring the need for indigenous solutions not only for ejection seats but across critical aircraft systems.





The question now is whether India’s domestic defence research and industry can deliver a reliable replacement for the Martin Baker MK-9 in time to ensure the safety of Jaguar pilots.





Success in this endeavour would not only safeguard lives but also demonstrate India’s growing capability in self-reliance for defence technologies, a goal that has become increasingly urgent as the country modernises its air combat fleet.





TOI







