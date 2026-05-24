



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underlined the government’s ambition to see the private sector account for half of India’s defence manufacturing capacity, a significant rise from the current share of about 30 per cent, reported TOI.





He made this statement while inaugurating a new defence manufacturing complex in Shirdi, stressing that private industry contributes efficiency, advanced research capabilities and a greater appetite for risk-taking, all of which are vital for strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.





The new facility, established by Pune-based NIBE Defence, is designed to produce more than 5,00,000 155-mm artillery shells annually, alongside explosives, rockets and loitering munitions.





Singh emphasised that the plant would not only meet operational requirements of the armed forces but also represent a major step towards consolidating India’s defence industry.





The facility will employ powerful explosive compounds such as RDX and modern propulsion technologies to manufacture advanced explosives, enhancing the country’s indigenous production capabilities.





The inauguration also marked NIBE’s entry into manufacturing long-range attack systems, small arms, earth observation satellites and precision attack drones. In a symbolic gesture, Singh flagged off NIBE’s first Suryastra long-range multi-barrel rocket launcher system, which is being delivered to the Indian Army.





The Suryastra system, developed in India with technology transfer from an Israeli partner, is capable of striking targets at ranges between 150 and 300 kilometres. Balakrishnan Swamy, Chief Technology Officer at NIBE Defence, confirmed that the entire system would be delivered within the year.





The Indian Army’s initial order for the Suryastra, placed under emergency procurement powers following Operation Sindoor, is valued at under ₹300 crore.





However, NIBE Defence is anticipating a much larger order of seven to nine regiments of the system, which could be worth more than ₹6,000 crore. This reflects the growing confidence in indigenous systems and the government’s willingness to expand procurement from private industry.





NIBE Defence also announced plans to produce a range of loitering munitions, beginning with smaller variants capable of hitting targets at 100 kilometres, and scaling up to larger weapons with ranges extending to 1,000 kilometres.





In addition, a new joint venture was unveiled to assemble and launch earth observation satellites, signalling the company’s diversification into space-based defence technologies. These developments highlight the expanding role of private industry in India’s defence sector, aligning with the government’s broader vision of self-reliance and global competitiveness.





Singh’s remarks in Shirdi reinforce the government’s determination to transform India into a defence manufacturing hub, with private industry playing a central role.





The combination of advanced technology, indigenous production and strategic partnerships is expected to accelerate India’s journey towards achieving greater autonomy in defence, while also positioning the country as a major exporter of military equipment in the coming decades.





TOI







