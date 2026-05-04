



In a major breakthrough for India’s defence technology, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu have unveiled a next-generation drone that is virtually undetectable and immune to jamming.





This innovation marks a significant leap in surveillance and combat capability for the Indian Army, offering a stealth platform tailored for modern asymmetric warfare.





The drone has been designed specifically for stealth operations, taking into account the Army’s requirements for deep-penetration missions. Unlike conventional UAVs, it avoids detection by eliminating traditional radio frequency communication.





Instead, it employs advanced carbon composites and optical fibre-based communication, making it invisible to radar and electronic warfare systems. This absence of a radio frequency signature ensures silent and effective surveillance without alerting adversary sensors.





The drone’s acoustic stealth is achieved through low-noise propellers, while its carbon and plastic body reduces radar cross-section. Vision-based Artificial Intelligence enables GPS-independent navigation, allowing pre-programmed missions without reliance on satellite signals.





This makes the drone resilient against GPS jamming and spoofing, a common tactic in electronic warfare. Researchers also highlighted that the drone can be equipped with an interceptor module to neutralise enemy UAVs, adding a combat dimension to its surveillance role.





Operating at high altitudes, the drone remains beyond the range of human sight and most ground-based sensors. Its stealth features make it suitable for reconnaissance over hostile territory, precision targeting, and intelligence gathering in contested environments.





Defence experts emphasise that loitering munitions and autonomous drones are reshaping modern warfare, and a jam-proof, low-observable UAV provides India with a decisive edge.





The timing of this development is significant. It comes a year after India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror camps in May 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack.





Since then, the Army has accelerated drone integration, shifting UAVs from supplementary surveillance tools to central combat enablers. Indigenous systems such as the IIT-Jammu drone are now in high demand, with procurement and operator training being fast-tracked.





Army sources note that drone technology is a game-changer in asymmetric warfare, levelling the battlefield by enabling precision strikes and intelligence gathering without risking soldiers’ lives.





The stealth drone’s ability to evade detection and resist jamming ensures operational superiority in environments where adversaries deploy advanced counter-drone measures.





Beyond immediate military applications, the drone reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous innovation in defence technology. By harnessing advanced composites, AI-driven autonomy, and optical fibre communication, IIT-Jammu’s researchers have demonstrated the potential of academic institutions to contribute directly to national security.





This aligns with India’s broader vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and technological sovereignty.





NDTV







