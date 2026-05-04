



INS Sindhukesari’s arrival in Colombo underscores India’s expanding naval footprint in the Indian Ocean Region, reinforcing operational synergy with Sri Lanka just days after the conclusion of the bilateral diving exercise DIVEX 2026.





The visit highlights replenishment, crew rest, and deepening maritime cooperation, while also linking to broader Indo-Sri Lankan defence engagements.





The Indian Navy’s Kilo-class submarine, INS Sindhukesari, arrived at the port of Colombo on 3 May 2026 for an Operational Turnaround (OTR).





The submarine was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with established naval traditions.





Operational Turnarounds are short port calls designed to replenish supplies, refuel, and provide rest for crew members during extended deployments, ensuring sustained readiness in regional waters.





The Indian Navy, in a statement on X, emphasised that the visit of INS Sindhukesari reinforced the growing maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka, aimed at building a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region.





The visit was also intended to enhance interoperability and operational synergy between the two navies. During its stay, the crew is scheduled to participate in programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, including cultural exchanges and visits to tourist attractions across the island.





This deployment follows closely after the fourth edition of the India-Sri Lanka joint diving exercise, IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, held in Colombo from 21 to 28 April.





The exercise involved the Indian Navy’s Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel, INS Nireekshak, alongside diving teams from both navies. It focused on complex underwater operations and advanced deep-sea diving evolutions, including mixed gas diving drills and extensive harbour and open-sea dives.





A notable highlight of DIVEX 2026 was the mixed gas diving operations conducted over World War-era wrecks, including the SS Worcester and SS Perseus, off the coast of Colombo.





Divers from both sides also executed deep-sea dives beyond 55 metres, strengthening joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue, and salvage operations. These drills significantly enhanced coordination and preparedness in the Indian Ocean Region.





During the exercise, Rear Admiral SJ Kumara, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Area, visited INS Nireekshak and commended the Indian Navy’s role in training Sri Lankan divers. He stressed the importance of continued exchanges of expertise and best practices to build long-term professional synergy.





The exercise also incorporated community engagement activities, such as a beach clean-up drive at Galle Face, friendly sports events, and yoga sessions, fostering camaraderie and mutual trust between personnel.





The Commanding Officer of INS Nireekshak paid tribute at the IPKF Memorial, honouring Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Indian Peace Keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka.





Additionally, two BHISM cubes were handed over under India’s Aarogya Maitri initiative, aimed at enhancing disaster response and medical preparedness in Sri Lanka. On completion of the exercise, INS Nireekshak received a ceremonial send-off, symbolising the strength of Indo-Sri Lankan maritime ties.





The arrival of INS Sindhukesari, following DIVEX 2026, reflects sustained bilateral cooperation under the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).





Together, these engagements reaffirm the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region, while also showcasing India’s broader strategic outreach through submarine deployments and humanitarian initiatives.





ANI







