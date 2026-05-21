



India’s defence sector is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, with multiple programs converging to strengthen its aerial and electronic warfare capabilities.

The RayStrike-9 directed energy weapon project, spearheaded by Paras Defence in collaboration with DRDO’s CHESS laboratory, represents a significant leap in anti-drone and anti-missile technology.





The weapon offers a speed-of-light engagement capability, making it particularly effective against swarming drones and fast-moving aerial targets.





Unlike conventional interceptors, RayStrike-9 provides repeatable use without the logistical burden of ammunition resupply, thereby reducing long-term operational costs. Its role is especially critical in counter-drone warfare, where low-cost UAVs and loitering munitions have become a defining challenge in modern conflicts.





RayStrike-9 also reflects India’s broader ambition to achieve self-reliance in advanced defence technologies. By combining indigenous optics, power management, and precision targeting systems, Paras Defence has positioned itself as a key contributor to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The project underscores India’s determination to match global powers in the field of directed energy weapons, while simultaneously strengthening its layered defence posture against evolving threats.





Parallel to this, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has confirmed that deliveries of the advanced TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force are expected to commence around August–September 2026.





This timeline, however, has been affected by delays in the supply of GE F404 engines, once again highlighting India’s dependence on foreign propulsion technology. The situation has strengthened the case for indigenous alternatives such as the Kaveri 2.0 program, which aims to provide a self-reliant solution for future combat aircraft.





The TEJAS MK-1A, equipped with AESA radar, electronic warfare systems, aerial refuelling capability and beyond-visual-range missile support, is central to India’s plan to replace ageing Soviet-era fighters and reinforce its western front strategy.





India is also advancing into the domain of autonomous warfare with the ALFA-S autonomous drone swarm system. This AI-driven platform is designed to operate alongside manned aircraft such as the TEJAS and Su-30MKI, enabling coordinated manned-unmanned combat operations.





The swarm concept allows for deep-strike missions, autonomous targeting, and saturation attacks against enemy defences, providing a cheaper and more flexible alternative to traditional cruise missiles.





The integration of ALFA-S into India’s aerial combat doctrine reflects a broader shift towards networked, AI-enabled warfare that leverages both indigenous innovation and operational adaptability.





The evolving security outlook following Operation Sindoor has further accelerated India’s focus on counter-drone systems and electronic warfare. Turkey has increasingly emerged as a strategic challenge due to its expanding defence cooperation with Pakistan, raising concerns about a broader China-Pakistan-Turkey alignment.





This trilateral dynamic has heightened India’s urgency to strengthen its layered defence posture, particularly in the domains of drone warfare, electronic countermeasures, and indigenous technology development.





The combination of RayStrike-9, TEJAS MK-1A, and ALFA-S illustrates India’s multi-pronged approach to modernisation, blending directed energy weapons, advanced fighter aircraft, and autonomous systems into a cohesive strategy.





These developments are not only about military preparedness but also about reinforcing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. By investing in indigenous programs across propulsion, directed energy, and AI-driven platforms, India aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and establish itself as a competitive player in the global defence market.





Successful deployment of these systems could open avenues for export opportunities, particularly to nations facing similar drone and missile threats, thereby combining national security imperatives with economic gains.





Agencies







