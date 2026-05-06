



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Jamaica marked a significant step in advancing India’s engagement with the Caribbean nation.





On Monday, he held wide-ranging discussions with Jamaican leadership and business stakeholders, underscoring the importance of strengthening economic and strategic ties.





His meetings reflected a comprehensive approach to bilateral cooperation, covering diverse sectors and highlighting India’s intent to deepen its footprint in the region.





Jaishankar met with Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and other Cabinet Ministers for an in-depth review of the partnership. The talks explored avenues to expand collaboration in education, health, agriculture, digital technologies, tourism, sports, entertainment, infrastructure, and capacity building.





Multilateral issues also featured prominently, signalling a shared interest in aligning positions on global platforms. This broad agenda demonstrated the ambition to elevate India-Jamaica relations beyond traditional areas of cooperation.





Later in the day, Jaishankar engaged with Jamaica’s industry and business leaders. He emphasised the need to strengthen commercial linkages, particularly in the context of global economic shifts that demand diversification and reliable partnerships.





He noted that untapped opportunities exist and urged both sides to explore economic cooperation more vigorously, not only bilaterally but also with an eye on regional possibilities. His remarks reflected India’s broader strategy of building resilient supply chains and expanding trade partnerships across emerging markets.





Jaishankar expressed appreciation to Jamaica’s Industry Minister Senator Aubyn Hill for facilitating the interaction with business stakeholders. This engagement highlighted the role of private sector collaboration in driving forward bilateral economic ties, complementing the government-to-government dialogue.





The External Affairs Minister also interacted with the Indian community in Jamaica, sharing insights into India’s transformation in infrastructure, human development, and technology-driven governance and entrepreneurship.





He conveyed recent developments in India-Jamaica ties and acknowledged the contributions of the diaspora, noting the warm words of the Jamaican Prime Minister about their role in national life. His outreach reinforced the cultural and people-to-people dimension of the relationship.





Jaishankar highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Jamaica, describing them as built on shared history, respect, and friendship.





He poetically remarked that “the India-Jamaica story is written in runs, written in respect, written in friendship,” underlining the cultural and sporting links that bind the two nations.





This sentiment was symbolically reinforced at Sabina Park, where he joined Prime Minister Andrew Holness to dedicate a new electronic scoreboard gifted by India. Jaishankar expressed hope that the scoreboard would witness many memorable cricketing moments, serving as a symbol of the growing partnership.





On Sunday, Jaishankar visited Old Harbour, the historic landing site of the first Indian arrivals to Jamaica more than 180 years ago. He described the visit as an opportunity to connect with the diaspora and acknowledge their enduring cultural legacy in the Caribbean nation.





This gesture underscored the historical depth of India-Jamaica relations and the importance of recognising the contributions of the Indian community to Jamaica’s social fabric.





The visit reflected India’s strategic intent to expand its engagement with the Caribbean, combining economic diplomacy, cultural outreach, and historical recognition.





By strengthening ties across multiple domains, India and Jamaica are positioning themselves to build a more dynamic and resilient partnership in the years ahead.





ANI







