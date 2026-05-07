



India and Japan have taken another decisive step in strengthening their strategic partnership in science and technology with the signing of key agreements in healthcare innovation and frontier technologies during a high-level bilateral meeting in New Delhi.





The meeting was attended by Japan’s Minister for Science and Technology Policy and Minister of State for Space Policy, Kimi Onoda, and India’s Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh.





The discussions culminated in the exchange of a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of health and medical devices between the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and India’s Department of Science and Technology (DST).





This agreement is expected to accelerate joint research projects, capacity-building initiatives, and funding support mechanisms to advance medical technologies and healthcare solutions.





In addition, a Letter of Intent on cooperation in Quantum Science and Technology was signed between Japan’s Cabinet Office and India’s DST. This marks a significant milestone in collaboration on next-generation technologies such as quantum computing, secure communication systems, quantum sensing, and materials research.





Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation under India’s National Quantum Mission, with emphasis on researcher exchange programmes, joint innovation platforms, and industry internships to foster talent and innovation.





Speaking at the meeting, Jitendra Singh highlighted the “natural synergy” between India and Japan in science and technology, pointing out that Japan’s advanced capabilities combined with India’s vast talent pool create strong potential for joint innovation.





He noted that the partnership has entered a “new phase” following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan in 2025, which laid the groundwork for deeper collaboration in emerging technologies.





Japanese Minister Kimi Onoda praised India’s rapid economic growth and its thriving innovation ecosystem, particularly the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors. She emphasised Japan’s strengths in advanced manufacturing and quantum technologies, expressing confidence that the partnership would lead to transformative outcomes in both healthcare and quantum science.





The healthcare sector was identified as a priority area, with both countries agreeing to enhance collaboration through joint research, innovation-driven projects, and mechanisms to accelerate the development of cutting-edge medical devices. This cooperation is expected to contribute to improved healthcare delivery and innovation in medical technology across the Indo-Pacific region.





The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Japan to advancing science and technology cooperation as part of a broader vision for a free, open, and innovation-driven Indo-Pacific.





By aligning their strengths in healthcare innovation and quantum technologies, the two nations are positioning themselves as key players in shaping the future of science and technology in the region.





ANI







