



India has formally approached both the UK–Italy–Japan Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) and the France–Germany–Spain Future Combat Air System (FCAS), signalling its intent to join one of the two sixth‑generation fighter jet consortia





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that New Delhi is awaiting responses, highlighting the strategic importance of international collaboration to meet the astronomical costs and technological demands of next‑generation air power.





India’s overtures mark a decisive step in its defence modernisation strategy. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, Singh emphasised that sixth‑generation fighters, with their advanced stealth, artificial intelligence integration, directed energy weapons, and sensor networking, require levels of investment and research that no single nation can realistically manage alone.





He explained that India has communicated its willingness to collaborate as a partner, stressing that partnership is not optional but essential in this domain.





The two programs India has reached out to are among the most ambitious in the world. GCAP, born from the merger of the UK’s Tempest and Japan’s F‑X projects, also includes Italy. It aims to deliver a demonstrator aircraft by 2027 and full service entry by 2035.





Its design features a manned stealth jet supported by autonomous loyal wingman drones, advanced propulsion systems, and high‑capacity data networks. GCAP is marketed as a non‑US alternative to the F‑35, appealing to nations seeking strategic autonomy.





However, its fixed industrial workshare among founding members may limit India’s role to off‑the‑shelf acquisition unless specific arrangements are negotiated.





By contrast, FCAS, led by France, Germany, and Spain, is structured around the Next Generation Weapon System, which includes a Next‑Generation Fighter, unmanned remote carriers, and an Air Combat Cloud.





FCAS has faced delays due to disputes between Dassault and Airbus over leadership of key technological pillars, leaving industrial participation more fluid. This could offer India greater scope for meaningful involvement, particularly in areas such as airframe design and flight controls. FCAS also plans a naval variant, directly relevant to India’s expanding aircraft carrier program.





India’s outreach aligns with recommendations from its Parliamentary Standing Committee, which urged the Air Force to partner with a global consortium to avoid falling behind in next‑generation aerospace technology. By joining either GCAP or FCAS, India hopes to share financial burdens, accelerate technology transfers, and embed its domestic aerospace industry into global supply chains.





At the same time, India continues to push forward with its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.





A Request for Proposal is expected soon for shortlisted private sector firms, marking a strategic shift towards multiple fighter production lines and reducing reliance on a single public sector manufacturer.





This dual approach—pursuing indigenous development while seeking international collaboration—reflects India’s pragmatic balancing of self‑reliance with global integration.





Experts note that successful collaboration could open doors for co‑development of subsystems, joint manufacturing, and deeper defence industrial ties with partner nations. For India, the decision between GCAP and FCAS will hinge on industrial access, strategic alignment, and the scope for meaningful participation rather than mere procurement.





Agencies







