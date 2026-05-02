



Parshu Tactical Defence LLP, a Chennai-based start-up, is spearheading India’s indigenous development of AI-powered Autonomous Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), positioning itself at the forefront of maritime defence innovation.





The company’s entry into this sector aligns with India’s broader push towards AI-driven unmanned systems, strengthening coastal security and surveillance capabilities.





Parshu Tactical Defence LLP is actively developing advanced autonomous USVs tailored for maritime operations. These vessels are designed to operate in both fully autonomous and semi-automatic modes, with a planned range exceeding 500 kilometres.





The systems are being engineered to carry payloads of over 300 kilograms, making them suitable for diverse missions including coastal surveillance, reconnaissance, and logistics support.





The company has established its own shipyard in Mumbai, giving it full control over design and manufacturing, a critical step in ensuring indigenous capability and reducing foreign dependence.





The start-up has achieved recognition by being selected for incubation under IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation’s deep-tech program. This provides access to ₹50 lakh in funding, advanced research labs, and mentorship from leading scientists, accelerating its technological development.





The company’s vision is to create one of the world’s fastest and most advanced autonomous boats, capable of meeting both domestic and international demand.





Global interest in USV technology is rising, particularly in Africa, the Gulf region, and India, where defence planners are considering the deployment of over 400 such vessels.





Parshu Tactical Defence’s flagship USV project is reported to feature Autonomy Level 4 and NATO certification, underscoring its ambition to meet global standards. Trials have already been conducted in European waters, including Helsinki, where the vessel demonstrated autonomous operation over distances ranging from 350 to 2000 kilometres without human intervention.





This capability highlights its potential for long-endurance missions, critical for persistent maritime surveillance and coastal defence.





The company’s philosophy is rooted in the Make in India initiative, emphasising localisation of defence technology and manufacturing. Its name, derived from the Sanskrit word “Parshu” meaning axe, symbolises strength and precision, reflecting its commitment to innovation and national defence.





Founder Priyanshu Joshi has articulated a vision of building fully indigenous systems to eliminate foreign dependency and enhance India’s strategic autonomy in maritime defence.





This development is part of a wider trend in India’s defence ecosystem. Chennai-based Torus Robotics is advancing AI-powered ground vehicles, while Zuppa is innovating in drone technology.





Together, these efforts represent a rapid expansion of AI-driven unmanned systems across domains, reinforcing India’s defence preparedness and technological self-reliance.





Sector reports from 2025–2026 have highlighted the critical role of such technologies in enhancing coastal security, maritime surveillance, and operational efficiency.





Parshu Tactical Defence’s progress demonstrates how start-ups are complementing state-backed programmes with agile innovation. By combining indigenous manufacturing, AI integration, and global-standard certification, the company is positioning itself as a key player in India’s evolving maritime defence landscape.





Its work not only strengthens national security but also opens avenues for export, contributing to India’s ambition of becoming a global leader in defence technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







