



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to undertake a significant diplomatic visit to India from 23 to 26 May 2026, covering four major cities: Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.





According to the official release from the US Department of State, the visit will focus on discussions with senior Indian officials on energy security, trade and defence cooperation.





This itinerary underscores the breadth of engagement between Washington and New Delhi, spanning economic, strategic and technological domains.





Before arriving in India, Rubio will travel to Helsingborg in Sweden on 22 May to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting. At this gathering, he is expected to emphasise the importance of increased defence investment and greater burden-sharing within the Alliance.





The meeting will also provide him with the opportunity to engage with counterparts from the Arctic Seven nations, where discussions will centre on shared economic and security interests in the Arctic region and the strengthened posture in the High North. These deliberations highlight the growing strategic relevance of the Arctic in global geopolitics.





Rubio’s schedule in Sweden also includes bilateral meetings with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. These engagements are designed to reinforce transatlantic unity and to deepen cooperation on pressing security challenges.





The White House release noted that Rubio’s participation in these meetings reflects Washington’s commitment to collective defence and to addressing emerging threats in both Europe and the Arctic.





Following his engagements in Sweden, Rubio will proceed to India. His visit to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi is intended to showcase the diversity of India’s cultural and strategic landscape while also facilitating high-level discussions.





The focus on energy security is particularly relevant given the global volatility in energy markets, while trade and defence cooperation remain central pillars of the India-US partnership. The meetings in New Delhi are expected to consolidate ongoing dialogues on defence modernisation, technology transfer and joint strategic initiatives.





This visit comes at a time when India and the United States are seeking to expand their collaboration across multiple sectors, including critical minerals, emerging technologies and maritime security. Rubio’s engagements in India will likely build upon recent discussions between the two countries, reinforcing the trajectory of their partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.





His presence in India also signals Washington’s intent to maintain momentum in bilateral ties, while simultaneously addressing broader regional and global challenges.





ANI







