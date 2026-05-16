



India has issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) for a likely missile test in the Bay of Bengal off Odisha, scheduled between 21–22 May 2026, with a designated range of 1,000 kilometres. This follows the recent Agni‑6 trial and signals continued momentum in India’s strategic missile programme.





The NOTAM notification is a formal aviation safety measure, alerting pilots, airlines and air traffic controllers to avoid the designated danger zone during the test window.





Such warnings are standard procedure before missile launches, ensuring that civilian and commercial aircraft remain clear of the area. The designated zone lies in the Bay of Bengal, a region frequently used by India for missile trials due to its vast expanse and controlled maritime environment.





The timing of this notification is significant, coming just days after India’s successful test of the Agni‑6 missile. Defence observers note that the 1,000‑kilometre range specified in the NOTAM suggests this upcoming trial may involve a shorter‑range system compared to the intercontinental capabilities of Agni‑6.





It could be a validation of an advanced anti‑ship missile, a tactical ballistic missile, or a developmental variant under the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) ongoing projects.





India has consistently used the Odisha coast, particularly facilities at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island and Balasore, as launch sites for its missile development programme. These locations provide secure infrastructure and proximity to the Bay of Bengal, allowing for safe downrange tracking and impact monitoring. The choice of this area underscores India’s reliance on its eastern seaboard for strategic weapons testing.





The issuance of NOTAMs is not limited to missile trials. They are also employed for military exercises, rocket launches, runway closures, or adverse weather conditions. In this case, the warning reflects India’s emphasis on aviation safety while conducting sensitive defence activities. By cordoning off airspace temporarily, the risk of accidental encounters between test trajectories and civilian flights is eliminated.





Strategically, the test highlights India’s determination to expand its missile arsenal across multiple ranges and roles. The recent Agni‑6 trial demonstrated long‑range deterrence, while the forthcoming test may focus on regional strike capabilities or naval warfare applications.





Analysts suggest that India is pursuing a layered missile capability, combining intercontinental systems with shorter‑range precision strike weapons to address diverse operational scenarios.





The Bay of Bengal has become a proving ground for India’s missile ambitions. Over the past year, it has witnessed trials of hypersonic glide vehicles, advanced Agni variants, and anti‑ship systems. Each test contributes to India’s broader objective of self‑reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, ensuring indigenous development of critical defence technologies.





The upcoming test will be closely monitored by regional powers. China and Pakistan, both engaged in upgrading their missile delivery systems, will view India’s continued trials as part of its evolving deterrence posture.





For India, these demonstrations reinforce its credibility as a major strategic actor in the Indo‑Pacific, capable of defending its interests across land and maritime domains.





Agencies







