



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the EOS-05 (GISAT-1A) Earth observation satellite towards the end of May 2026, with the current target date set for 21 May at 03:15 UTC from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.





This mission will enhance India’s geostationary imaging capability, providing near real-time monitoring of the subcontinent and rapid disaster response.





The GSLV-F17 mission represents a significant milestone in India’s space programme. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MK-II (GSLV MK-II) will carry the EOS-05, also known as GISAT-1A, into a geostationary transfer orbit.





The satellite, weighing approximately 2,100 kilograms, is designed to provide continuous imaging of the Indian landmass and surrounding regions. It will deliver high-resolution multi-spectral and hyper-spectral images, enabling monitoring of agriculture, forestry, water resources, urban development, and natural disasters.





Preparations for the launch are well underway at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR). Scientists have completed the rocket integration work in the first vehicle assembly building, and all stages of the rocket are undergoing thorough performance checks.





The cryogenic upper stage, a hallmark of the GSLV MK-II, has been flight-proven and is critical to placing the satellite into its intended orbit. The mission will lift off from the second launch pad at Sriharikota, which has been the site of several major ISRO launches.





GISAT-1A is the second satellite in the GISAT series, following the earlier GISAT-1. It is equipped with a 700 mm Ritchey–Chrétien telescope and advanced detectors in the visible, near-infrared, and short-wave infrared bands. Its electronically steerable phased array antenna and high-agility platform will allow jitter-free imaging.





The satellite can capture selected field images every five minutes and provide complete coverage of the Indian landmass every thirty minutes at a spatial resolution of 42 metres. This capability is particularly valuable for rapid monitoring of natural hazards such as cyclones, floods, and forest fires.





The GSLV MK-II has flown twelve times previously, with a success rate of over 83 per cent. Since 2014, the vehicle has achieved four consecutive successful missions, demonstrating its reliability.





The upcoming launch will further consolidate ISRO’s ability to deploy medium-class satellites into geostationary orbit using indigenous technology. The mission cost is estimated at around $47 million, reflecting India’s cost-effective approach to space exploration.





The EOS-05 mission is part of ISRO’s broader plan to execute multiple launches in 2026, including technology development missions and uncrewed Gaganyaan flights. It aligns with India’s vision of achieving fifty successful rocket launches over five years, underscoring the nation’s growing role in the global space sector.





The GISAT-1A satellite will also support India’s commitments to climate monitoring and disaster management, providing critical data for government agencies and scientific institutions.





The launch is expected to be visible from parts of southern India, depending on weather conditions. ISRO will provide live coverage of the mission, allowing the public to witness another important step in India’s space journey. With the integration complete and final checks ongoing, the GSLV-F17 mission is on track to lift off as scheduled, marking a new chapter in India’s Earth observation capabilities.





Agencies







