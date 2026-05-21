



India’s emergence as a co‑author of global governance was underscored at the 3rd India‑Nordic Summit in Oslo, where Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described India as “not a middle power, but one of the world’s greatest powers.”





This remark captured the broader geopolitical transition in which India is increasingly recognised as a shaper of climate, technology and governance frameworks rather than a peripheral participant. The summit was not a routine diplomatic gathering but a structural shift in India’s positioning within the global order.





Analysts Akshara Agrawal and Somen Chatterjee, writing in One World Outlook and India Narrative respectively, highlighted how the summit crystallised India‑Nordic relations into a strategic alignment. Agrawal described the moment as a transformation from a “nice‑to‑have” arrangement into a purpose‑driven partnership centred on green transition, technological collaboration and geopolitical coordination.





Chatterjee framed it as a “quiet but consequential re‑wiring of global technology governance,” where India was no longer a passive consumer of rules but a co‑author of digital and AI norms.





At the heart of the summit was the formal elevation of ties into a “Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.” This was not mere diplomatic phrasing but a deliberate convergence linking cooperation to clean energy, blue economy initiatives, shipping, climate innovation and digital systems.





The timing was significant, as the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement concluded in January 2026 and the India‑EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement operationalised in late 2025 provided the institutional scaffolding.





Under the EFTA agreement, which includes Norway and Iceland, the bloc committed to a USD 100 billion investment ambition in India over fifteen years, focusing on green hydrogen and digital infrastructure.





Trade between India and the Nordic countries currently stands at around USD 19 billion, with more than 700 Nordic companies operating in India and about 150 Indian companies present across the Nordic region. These figures illustrate the evolution from limited commercial engagement into a broader strategic ecosystem.





Agrawal argued that the relationship is complementary: Nordic economies bring expertise in wind energy, geothermal systems, green hydrogen, maritime decarbonisation, battery technology and digital governance, while India offers scale, manufacturing capacity and a rapidly expanding technology ecosystem.





She noted that Nordic innovation requires India’s markets and manufacturing partners to achieve global impact, while India needs Nordic technological depth to accelerate its green and digital ambitions.





Chatterjee extended this logic into the digital and AI domain. He emphasised the summit’s focus on “inclusive, human‑centric AI,” which reflected a convergence between Nordic governance values and India’s digital diplomacy.





The Nordic endorsement of India’s AI Impact Summit in New Delhi earlier this year was politically significant, recognising India as capable of shaping global AI governance frameworks. The AI Impact Declaration, organised around seven chakras including inclusion, resilience, safe AI and democratising AI resources, offered a developmental framing distinct from the security‑centric debates in Washington and Brussels.





India’s digital public infrastructure was central to this transformation. Systems such as Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and open digital platforms have become reference models for the Global South. Agrawal argued that these demonstrate India’s ability to co‑design norms and systems defining the next generation of the global economy.





Chatterjee pointed out that Nordic strengths in telecommunications, semiconductors, cyber‑security and advanced research could combine with India’s scale and engineering talent to create an alternative centre of technological norm‑setting.





He referenced Nordic telecom ecosystems, including Ericsson, as potential collaborators in 6G, quantum computing and trusted digital infrastructure. If successful, norms about trusted infrastructure, open standards and interoperability would be co‑crafted in a New Delhi‑Helsinki‑Stockholm triangle rather than solely in Brussels or Silicon Valley.





Climate diplomacy was another major area of convergence. Agrawal argued that the summit reframed India’s role in global climate governance, shifting perceptions from reluctant emitter to conceptual contributor.





Nordic leaders endorsed India‑led initiatives such as Mission LiFE and LeadIT 3.0, signalling recognition of India as a co‑architect of the climate transition. She noted that the language of donor and recipient has been replaced by the language of co‑authors, positioning India uniquely to articulate Global South concerns while engaging advanced economies on technology partnerships and governance.





Arctic cooperation also featured prominently. India and the Nordic countries agreed to deepen collaboration in Arctic research, sustainable economy initiatives and maritime governance. Agrawal observed that India’s observer role in the Arctic Council is increasingly viewed as strategic, particularly as climate change opens new shipping routes and reshapes energy geopolitics.





Chatterjee linked Arctic cooperation to climate governance and digital systems, noting that future climate action will rely on AI, remote sensing, data infrastructure and monitoring systems, areas where India and the Nordics are building alignment.









Both analysts acknowledged contradictions within the partnership. Chatterjee warned that India’s expanding digital governance ecosystem raises concerns about surveillance, exclusion and concentration of state power.





He argued that Nordic traditions of civil liberties and data protection could provide democratic counterweights. For India, this would require humility alongside ambition, including stronger protections for privacy and dissent. Agrawal similarly stressed India’s “strategic multi‑dimensionality,” the ability to act both as a developing economy advocating climate equity and as a major power shaping global technology and governance frameworks.





The symbolic significance of the summit was captured in Frederiksen’s remarks on India’s global status. Agrawal interpreted this as Europe’s recognition that “the old taxonomy no longer applies.” Chatterjee saw it as part of an effort to create a more plural, post‑Western yet rights‑conscious order.





Together, the analyses presented the summit as evidence of a broader geopolitical realignment, with India moving from the margins of governance debates to the centre, shaping conversations on climate transition, digital standards, AI governance and strategic cooperation in ways likely to define the coming decades.





ANI







