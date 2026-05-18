



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has declared that India‑EU cooperation is entering a transformative phase, with the landmark Free Trade Agreement and new defence partnership set to reshape global commerce and security.





She emphasised that this partnership can provide stability in an increasingly unstable world, highlighting joint naval exercises, cyber defence, and space collaboration as key pillars.





At the European Round Table hosted by Volvo in Gothenburg, Ursula von der Leyen spoke alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. She underscored the breadth of the India‑EU partnership, spanning trade, security, technology, and space.





Referring to the Free Trade Agreement signed in January, she described it as the “mother of all deals,” noting that it will slash tariffs on over 90 per cent of goods and create a shared marketplace of more than two billion people, accounting for nearly a quarter of global GDP.





She confirmed that the agreement is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026, with a bilateral investment treaty already being fast‑tracked to complement the trade pact.





Von der Leyen highlighted the first EU‑India security and defence dialogue held in New Delhi earlier this year as a milestone. She announced that both sides will deepen cooperation in maritime security through joint naval exercises, while also working together to counter cyber threats, protect critical infrastructure, and enhance information sharing. These measures, she argued, will help safeguard citizens and bring stability to a volatile global environment.





She also drew attention to the EU‑India Trade and Technology Council, which is driving collaboration in advanced domains such as AI governance, semiconductors, resilient supply chains, and interoperability of digital systems. The next council meeting in July will further refine these initiatives, ensuring that both sides remain aligned on critical technological standards and innovation pathways.





Space cooperation was another area of focus. Von der Leyen praised Sweden as home to mainland Europe’s only space base and commended India’s successful lunar landing. She stated that joint work in space exploration will not only strengthen security but also enhance prosperity, opening new frontiers in bilateral relations. This reflects a broader ambition to integrate space technology into both economic and defence frameworks.





Prime Minister Modi reinforced these points, noting that the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement will create new opportunities for industries and investors, while Swedish production facilities in India demonstrate a shift from a buyer‑seller dynamic to a long‑term industrial partnership.





He emphasised that the evolving relationship is built on historic decisions taken earlier this year, which are now being implemented at speed.





Von der Leyen concluded by stressing that the dynamic new era in EU‑India relations presents historic opportunities that both sides are determined to seize. She reiterated that the partnership is not only about trade but also about shared values, resilience, and strategic alignment in a world facing economic and security challenges.





ANI







