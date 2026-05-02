



The Indian Army marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor with a commemorative event at the Government Higher Secondary School in Mechuka, located in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district.





The program drew active participation from students, teachers and local residents, reflecting the community’s engagement with the Army’s outreach efforts in this remote border region.





The commemoration was designed to highlight the operational significance of Operation Sindoor and to raise awareness about the Army’s role, capabilities and preparedness. A detailed presentation was delivered, outlining the planning, execution and key outcomes of the operation.





This provided attendees with valuable insights into the Army’s commitment to national security, particularly in the challenging terrains of the eastern Himalayas.





As part of the event, a static display of weapons and equipment was organised. This showcased the modern inventory and technological capabilities of the Indian Army, offering civilians a first hand understanding of the tools and systems employed by soldiers in high-altitude operational environments.





The display served both as an educational exercise and as a demonstration of the Army’s readiness.





The program also facilitated direct interaction between Army personnel and the local community. Such exchanges are seen as vital for strengthening mutual trust and cooperation, especially in remote border areas where civil-military synergy plays an important role in fostering stability and confidence.





The commemoration concluded with a reaffirmation of the Army’s commitment to service, security and nation-building.





Officials underscored the dedication of the force to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reinforcing its role as both protector and partner in national development.





UNI







